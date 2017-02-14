Canada’s main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump’s warm words for Canadian trade the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,786.03, rising for the sixth straight day.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Financial stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a record closing high for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen struck a hawkish tone on the timing of an interest rate hike.

Ms. Yellen told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, although she expressed caution about the considerable economic policy uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Financial stocks moved higher following her remarks and closed up 1.2 per cent as the best performing sector of the S&P 500. Utilities and real estate, which tend to weaken in a rising rate environment, ended down 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

The Fed signaled in December that it expected to raise rates three times in 2017.

The dollar reversed course after Ms. Yellen’s comments and was up 0.3 per cent after touching a three-week high of 101.38 against a basket of major currencies.

“It’s actually a very wise move to try to get the rate hikes going sooner rather than later to cut off the potential for inflation, although I really don’t see inflation picking up all that much over the next year or so,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Va.

Thomson Reuters data shows traders see a 17.7-per-cent chance of a 25-basis-point hike in rates at the Fed’s March meeting.

The greenback was initially under pressure following the resignation of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, over revelations he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Moscow with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Mr. Trump took office.

Ms. Yellen’s hawkish tone dovetailed with recent comments from other Fed officials.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Monday argued the Fed should move soon to avoid falling behind the curve, especially as fiscal policy could drive faster growth and inflation. Earlier on Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said the central bank will likely have to raise interest rates more rapidly than financial markets currently expect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 20,504.41, the S&P 500 gained 9.33 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,337.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.62 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 5,782.57.

Along with the S&P, the Dow notched its fourth straight record, while the Nasdaq closed at a high for a sixth consecutive day.

MSCI’s all-country world index edged up 0.08 per cent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.04 per cent to snap a five-session winning streak.

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 2.4734 per cent, down 11/32 in price, after hitting a high of 2.502 per cent.

Oil settled slightly higher on Tuesday, as rising supply from U.S. shale output limited enthusiasm about an OPEC-led effort to cut global output.

Brent crude settled 38 cents higher at $55.97 a barrel, well off the session high of $56.46 a barrel. U.S. light crude settled up 27 cents at $53.20.

On Monday, both benchmarks fell 2 per cent. Both are near the middle of $5-per-barrel trading ranges seen since early December.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters including Russia have agreed to cut crude output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017 in a bid to reduce a global glut.

The market has largely priced in the production cuts that OPEC and other producers agreed to in November, leaving little room for prices to break out of the range, said Tariq Zahir, managing member of Tyche Capital in New York.

“It would take either a supply outage or serious cuts to move it,” he said. “The first month, obviously, OPEC is going to do the best it can, but after that, let’s see what the second and third month bring.”

Rising production in the United States has undermined these efforts. U.S. crude output is up 6.5 per cent since mid-2016 to 8.98 million bpd, its highest level since April last year.

U.S. shale oil production for March is expected to rise by the most in five months to 4.87 million bpd, government data showed on Monday.

“Oil just appears to be caught in a range at the moment and mainly focused on those supply considerations,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Although OPEC countries are largely sticking to their agreement with compliance around 90 percent, investors suspect the cuts may not be maintained.

“OPEC producers want the market to believe they will stick to the agreed production freeze (cut). But lessons from the past have made the market deeply suspicious,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam.

Many analysts say oil producers must cut production more quickly to drain the global glut.

“Based on OPEC’s own numbers the message is loud and clear,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London broker PVM Oil Associates.

“Improve on compliance, cut production further and extend the deal for the second half of the year if you want to avoid yet another year of global oil inventory builds.”

Report Typo/Error