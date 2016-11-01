Global equity prices and the dollar fell sharply on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens amid mounting uncertainty about next week’s U.S. presidential election.

Treasuries were steady, erasing earlier weakness, as falling stocks increased demand for bonds, while oil prices fell to one-month lows.

MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index was down 0.54 per cent, dragged down by weakness on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 dipped to near a four-month low as investors appeared to fret about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

“I think that it’s a combination of uncertainty over the impact of the election and the uncertainty of what higher interest rates mean for segments of the market,” said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

“That combination has just made investors a little bit more reluctant to hold stocks here,” he said.

Democrat Hillary Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

But a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by one point and the Los Angeles Times put the Republican candidate more than two points ahead.

“The market was very certain that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, and to the extent that doubts creep into that, it is not good for the stock market,” said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.06 per cent, or 8.95 points, to 14,778.32 in Toronto, after fluctuated in the wake of an early 0.4-per-cent climb. Raw-materials gained for a third consecutive day to a one-month high. Health-care rose 6.3 per cent, as Valeant recovered.

Valeant jumped 30.2 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported is in talks to sell its Salix for approximately $10-billion (U.S.).

The shares fell to the lowest since 2010 on Monday, when people familiar with the matter said its former CEO and CFO are the focus of U.S. prosecutors as the as they build a fraud case against the company that could yield charges within weeks.

The financial group slipped as the Royal Bank of Canada lost 0.7 per cent, offsetting Thomson Reuters Corp.’s 4-per-cent jump, after it posted third-quarter profit that beat estimates. The company will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide and take a fourth-quarter charge of $200-million to $250-million to reduce expenses.

Among energy shares, Enbridge Inc. sank 0.8 per cent, and Cameco Corp. fell 3.57per cent to weigh on the group. Oil slipped to a one-month low as speculation that U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week outweighed the impact of a fuel pipeline blast.

Gold prices advanced before the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting that begins Tuesday, as investors grew more anxious ahead of a tight U.S. presidential race and as they assessed the likelihood of an interest-rate increase before the year’s end. The S&P/TSX Global Gold Index rallied 3 per cent to its highest in a month. Barrick Gold Corp. gained 4.85 per cent in the midst of its longest rally since July. Eldorado Gold Corp. added 5 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average unofficially fell 105.32 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 18,037.10, the S&P 500 lost 14.43 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,111.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.56 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 5,153.58.

European shares fell for the seventh straight session. Standard Chartered shares fell more than 5 per cent after underwhelming results.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term investor anxiety, jumped to almost a two-month high.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 per cent at 1,324.54.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in nearly three weeks against the euro on U.S. political uncertainty, while the Mexican peso hit a more than three-week low on positioning for a potential victory for Trump.

A Clinton win is generally seen by analysts as likely to be a positive for the dollar. But news on Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing newly found emails related to Ms. Clinton’s use of a private server continued to shake traders’ confidence in the outcome of the election.

“The market has built up some dollar longs and euro shorts in recent weeks, and with Friday’s news increasing the uncertainty around the election outcome, we suspect market participants are cutting back” on those positions, said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

The sell-off in equities comes as the Federal Reserve holds its two-day policy meeting, with its statement due on Wednesday. While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest rates just a week ahead of the presidential election, they are looking for signs confirming broad expectations that the Fed is set to hike rates in December.

Real estate, telecommunications and utilities stocks - sectors that tend to perform poorly in rising rate environments - sold off especially sharply on Tuesday.

“It’s really hitting the dividend-yielding names harder than anything else...,” said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco. “I don’t know if there is a new ‘taper tantrum’

“Taper tantrum” refers to the period in 2013 when markets were rattled by the prospect of the Fed gradually reducing its stimulus program.

In bond markets, Treasuries were steady, erasing earlier weakness, ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Markets see only a small chance that the Fed will raise rates on Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement for clues on the timing of its next rate hike.

Ten-year notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.82 per cent, down from 1.83 per cent on Monday.

Oil settled down on Tuesday after hitting one-month lows, ahead of data likely to show a U.S. crude inventory build and on renewed doubts about whether OPEC will follow through with proposed output cuts.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will report weekly U.S. crude stockpiles numbers at 4:30 p.m. ET ahead of official inventory data from the government on Wednesday. Analysts expect stockpiles to have risen 1 million barrels last week after unseasonal declines in seven of the past eight weeks.

Brent crude settled down 47 cents, or 1 per cent, at $48.14 a barrel. Its session low was $47.72, the lowest since Sept 28.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $46.67 per barrel after a one-month low at $46.20.

Crude prices rose earlier in the session as U.S. dollar slid, making greenback-denominated oil cheaper for users of other currencies.

Crude was also helped initially by a gasoline rally after Colonial Pipeline Co shut its main gasoline pipeline following an explosion in Alabama. Gasoline futures jumped 15 percent, then pared gains to 4.6 percent on news Colonial planned to reopen the line by Saturday.

“Oil rode up at first on the Colonial pipeline news, but that effect has faded,” said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.

“All attention is back on OPEC’s failure thus far to put together a convincing production cut plan, and the possibility of higher U.S. crude stocks from here.”

A month ago, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries proposed its first production cut in eight years to reduce a global oil glut. By mid-October, Brent had hit one-year highs and WTI 15-month peaks as OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia talked up the plan, inviting non-member producers such as Russia to make cuts too.

In the past two weeks, crude prices have fallen as more OPEC member said they were unwilling or unable to cut production, casting doubt on what the group will do when it meets on Nov. 30 in Vienna. An OPEC official document on Monday, indicating the group was making progress on the plan, did little to convince traders.

“It looks like we will break down more momentously unless the Saudis intervene with big output cuts of their own,” said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Powerhouse, a commodities-focused broker in Washington. Thompson sees WTI testing support next at $45.

Gold rose the most in nearly six weeks to hit a one-month high as the dollar retreated. Spot gold prices were up 1.04 per cent to $1,290.51 an ounce.



With files from Bloomberg News

