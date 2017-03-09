Canada’s main stock index ended flat on Thursday as Canadian Natural Resources led a rebound in energy shares after sharp losses the day before, offsetting losses for financial sector shares.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.14 of a point to 15,496.84.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.08 of a cent at 74.02 cents (U.S.).

Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. Materials was the biggest loser, down 0.8 per cent, while tech stocks gained the most, up 0.8 per cent.

Oil fell about 2 per cent on Thursday, extending the previous session’s slump to prices not seen since an OPEC-led pact to cut production was agreed, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about the effectiveness of the deal to curb a global glut.

U.S. crude prices fell through the $50 (U.S.) a barrel support level, with market participants unwinding some of the massive number of bullish wagers they had amassed after the deal. U.S. crude extended Wednesday’s 5.4-per-cent losses by 2 per cent, or $1, to end at $49.28 a barrel, the first time below the $50-mark since mid December.

Canadian Natural Resources announced Thursday that it has struck a blockbuster $12.74-billion deal to buy Alberta oilsands assets from Royal Dutch Shell and Marathon Oil, boosting its exposure to the higher-cost sector even as soft crude prices prompt some large foreign players to exit.

Canadian Natural shares jumped 9.8 per cent, while Marathon Oil fell 1.2 per cent while Shell’s U.S.-listed stock was flat.

Gibson Energy rose 3.4 per cent while Suncor added 0.2 per cent. Hudbay Minerals fell 4.7 per cent and Cenovus Energy declined 2.5 per cent.

In the U.S., a late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.46 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 20,858.19, the S&P 500 gained 1.89 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,364.87 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.26 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,838.81.

Thursday marked the eighth anniversary of the stock market bottom in the 2007-2009 recession. The ongoing bull market is the second-longest ever.

The S&P 500 energy sector ended up 0.7 per cent. Crude prices slid nearly 2 per cent, extending the previous session’s dive that brought prices to the lowest levels this year.

The S&P 500 financial sector, which had led earlier in the day, cut gains and closed off 0.4 per cent.

When asked during a briefing whether President Donald Trump still backs his campaign pledge to restore the Glass-Steagall Act, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that he did. The law, which separated commercial and investment banking, was repealled in 1999 and, if reinstated, would mainly apply to larger banks.

“Financials have been a massive leadership group, and a lot of it has been built on deregulation” promises, said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“Maybe the sector has gotten ahead of itself,” he said, adding that more details are needed from the new administration.

Helping the market earlier was a report that showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 243,000 last week, but remained below 300,000 for the 105th week.

Alongside an improving labour market is an uptick in inflation that has prompted hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials, leading traders to price in a near 90-per-cent chance of a quarter point rate increase next week.

Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show 190,000 jobs were added in the U.S. private and public sectors in February.

Some investors think the jobs report could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.

A frenetic post-election rally on bets of reduced regulation and tax cuts under President Donald Trump has been losing steam as investors fret over valuations and the possibility of Fed raising rates more aggressively.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank stood firm on its stimulus program but said there was no longer a sense of urgency in taking further action to counter deflation.

Johnson & Johnson was up 1.5 per cent after Jefferies raised its price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Apple was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, slipping 0.3 per cent on chatter that iPhone 8 launch could be delayed.

Reuters, with files from The Canadian Press

