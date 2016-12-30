Canadian stocks slipped in a muted conclusion to a year that saw the S&P/TSX Composite Index rally more than any other developed market.

The gauge fell 0.9 per cent to 15,287.59 in Toronto on the last trading day of the year after a rally that has propelled the benchmark index to its sixth straight monthly advance. Weakness in material and energy shares offset gains in health care.

Canadian equities rose 18 per cent in 2016, the biggest increase since 2009. The index now sits less than 3 per cent from a record reached in September 2014. The S&P/TSX’s world-beating advance marks a reversal for the index, which slipped 11 per cent in 2015 for its worst annual decline since 2008.

Looking ahead to 2017, the question becomes whether the torrid climb has left valuations overextended. To analysts like David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc., elevated stock prices mean investors must be more selective about which industries to own.

“In an otherwise expensive market, sector focus will be that much more important in what will likely be a flattish year for the TSX,” Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff, said in an e-mail. “In that light we are heavily favoring the Canadian financials.”

Materials stocks were the best performers in the S&P/TSX in 2016, surging 39 per cent. They benefited from gains of 8.6 per cent and 17 per cent in gold and copper, respectively. Teck Resources Ltd., Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and Iamgold Corp. led gains in the commodity index, climbing more than 163 per cent.

Energy shares in the S&P/TSX were the second-best performers in the group, up 31 per cent. They tracked a 45-per-cent gain in the price of crude oil, which had plunged 62 per cent over the prior two years. Enerplus Corp., Bonavista Energy Corp. and Seven Generations Energy Ltd. led all gainers in the commodity index, climbing more than 132 per cent.

The greenback, oil and U.S. stocks slipped on Friday in thin pre-holiday trading on the last trading day of 2016, but ended the session with sizable gains for the year.

The U.S. dollar logged its fourth straight year of gains against a basket of major currencies, while oil prices notched up their biggest annual gain since 2009.

Global markets have fared surprisingly well in a year marked by major political shocks, including June’s vote for Britain to leave the European Union and the unexpected election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November.

MSCI’s world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, rose 5.6 per cent for the year, its best performance in three years.

On Friday, the index retreated 0.04 per cent as weakness on Wall Street ate into earlier gains in Asia and Europe.

U.S. shares slipped, dragged down by Apple Inc and other big tech stocks, and the S&P 500 ended lower for the third straight session.

“It’s been such a significant run-up that there’s been a pause,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.18 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 19,762.6, the S&P 500 lost 10.43 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 2,238.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.97 points, or 0.9 per cent, to finish at 5,383.12.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session up 0.3 per cent. For the year, the index finished down 1.2 per cent, its first annual loss in five years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, gained about 3.7 per cent for the year, even as the euro briefly climbed nearly two full cents in overnight trading to $1.0651, its highest since Dec. 14.

The dollar has rallied hard since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to boost fiscal stimulus would benefit the currency. A faster projected pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve next year also helped the rally.

Still, doubts linger about how much dollar appreciation a Trump White House will tolerate.

“Much depends on how the Trump presidency and the Chinese economy work out,” said Marshall Gittler, chief market analyst for retail broker FX Primus.

Oil prices settled little changed on Friday but attained their biggest annual gain in seven years after OPEC and other major producers agreed to cut output to reduce a global supply overhang that has depressed prices for two years.

Brent rose 52 per cent this year and WTI climbed around 45 per cent. On Friday, Brent crude settled down 3 cents, or 0.05 per cent, at $56.82 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 5 cents, or 0.09 per cent, at $53.72.

U.S. Treasury debt yields closed lower in a shortened session, falling for a third straight day to end a weak fourth quarter with a modest consolidation and round out a year of surprises.

Treasury bonds were the worst performing fixed-income asset this year by a wide margin, vastly underperforming both U.S. investment grade and high-yield corporate bonds and federally backed mortgage securities.

The sell-off during the year’s final quarter was due largely to Mr. Trump’s election victory, analysts said, and the expectation of looser fiscal policy and rising interest rates based on his campaign promises of increased infrastructure spending and tax cuts.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.446 per cent.

Precious metals had a strong year, with gold rising 8.5 per cent, snapping a three year losing streak. Palladium was the best performer, up more than 21 per cent in 2016.

With files from Bloomberg News

