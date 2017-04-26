Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Logs are stacked at Murray Brothers Lumber Company woodlot in Madawaska, Ont. on Tuesday April 25, 2017. Some softwood lumber companies could begin issuing layoff notices as early as next week as the fallout from the new import tariffs slapped onto Canadian softwood by the U.S. government start kicking in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada’s trade relationship with the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.65 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 15,649.54. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Wall Street dips as tax uncertainty offsets strong earnings

U.S. stocks ticked lower on Wednesday following two sessions of strong gains as upbeat corporate earnings were offset by uncertainty over the feasibility of a proposed business tax cut.

The proposal from the Trump administration would slash tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country. It offered no specifics on how it would be paid for without increasing the deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.03 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 20,975.09, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,387.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 points, or 0 per cent, to 6,025.23.

