Canadian stocks fell for a second day, posting their worst one-day slide in eight weeks, as resource producers tumbled with oil and gold.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.3 percent to 14,555.41 at 4 p.m. in Toronto, paring gains for the week to 0.3 percent. The equity benchmark remains up 12 percent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. Canadian stocks are about 10 percent more expensive than their peers in the S&P 500 Index.

Raw-materials and energy producers led declines across 10 of 11 industries in the S&P/TSX. Gold prices plunged the most in a month as investors warmed to the prospects of a Trump presidency improving U.S. economic growth through infrastructure spending. Gold futures have fallen 6.1 percent this week, for the biggest weekly drop in more than three years. Crude retreated to the lowest in eight weeks.

Barrick Gold Corp. dropped 5.8 percent and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. fell 8.8 percent to lead gold producers lower, as the S&P/TSX Materials Index sank 4.3 percent, the most in a month. Silver Wheaton Corp. tumbled 10.1 percent. Industrial metals producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. retreated 5 percent.

Iron ore, a pacesetter for the commodity rally this year, may be headed for a fall as prices that have almost doubled since bottoming face rising supply and headwinds on demand, according to Capital Economics Ltd. Copper meanwhile surged as much as 7.6 percent to briefly surpass $6,000 a ton, before prices suddenly collapsed within minutes in the afternoon, leaving investors voicing shock over the swings in prices.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. lost more than 1 percent to lead energy producers lower. Crude futures fell 2.8 percent Friday after Iran and Iraq told the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries they both raised production last month while Saudi Arabia pumped near record levels.

Hudson’s Bay Co. sank 10.6 percent, its worst slide in 11 months, after slashing its 2016 forecasts for sales and earnings as same-store sales weakened. Previous guidance had been based on the expectation comparable sales would improve in the latter half of the year.

U.S. Market

The Dow Jones industrial average ended at a record closing high on Friday, capping off its best week since 2011 after Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Since his triumph on Tuesday, investors have been betting on Trump’s campaign promises to simplify regulation in the health and financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.

“Wall Street is going to be watching a lot of (Trump’s) appointments and policy announcements to see whether it validates the more optimistic tone we’ve seen in the markets in the past few days,” said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

The S&P 500 financial index has gained 8 percent in the past three sessions and risen to levels not seen since 2008 during the financial crisis. The financial index has still not recovered to levels seen before the crisis.

Industrials have surged 5 percent since the election and healthcare is up 3 percent.

Tempering sentiment among stock investors, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in interest rates, but the U.S. central bank is monitoring an increase in long-term government borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.21 percent to end the week at 18,847.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 percent to 5,237.11.

The S&P 500 declined 0.14 percent to 2,164.45, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks.

For the week, the Dow rose 5.4 percent, its biggest gain since 2011. The S&P 500’s 3.8 percent gain for the week was its strongest in two years.

The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 0.64 percent on Friday but ended the week up 10 percent, its best week since 2000.

Nvidia jumped 30 percent, helping keep the Nasdaq in positive territory after the graphic chip maker reported its biggest quarterly revenue growth in more than six years.

Walt Disney rose 2.86 percent after its executives promised earnings growth for the next two years. Barclays also upgraded the media company’s stock to “equal weight” from “underweight”.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 350 new highs and 36 new lows.

About 9.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, far above the 7.5 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

With files from Bloomberg News

