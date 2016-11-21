Canadian stocks advanced for a third day to their highest level in 17 months as natural resources producers rallied with oil on continued optimism of an OPEC production cut and gold rebounded from the lowest level in five months.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 15,039.87 in Toronto, and is trading at the highest level since June 2015. The equity benchmark is up almost 16 percent in 2016, making it the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. Canadian shares are about 11 percent more expensive than their peers in the S&P 500 Index.

Energy companies picked up 2.5 percent, also hitting 17-month high, and raw-materials producers gained 1.7 percent to lead advances in 10 of 11 industries in the S&P/TSX. Telecommunications stocks were the only laggards. Trading volume was 4.4 percent lower than the 30-day average.

Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. increased more than 2.2 percent as energy stocks jumped for a third day with the price of oil at a three-week high. Crude prices rose 3.9 percent in New York, adding to last week’s 5.3 percent gain, as Iran signaled optimism that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will reach a consensus. Iraq said it will offer new proposals to help reach a deal at the Nov. 30 meeting in Vienna.

Teck Resources Ltd., the nation’s largest diversified miner, added 3.9 percent as industrial metals were led by a rally in copper while nickel rebounded from the lowest in two weeks. The London Metal Exchange’s index of metal prices slid the most since August last week. Copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. jumped 7.2 percent.

Natural resource producers are the top-performing companies in the Canadian market this year, with materials stocks climbing 40 percent on a rebound in commodities prices from gold to crude. Investors have shrugged off a series of market surprises -- from the U.K. Brexit vote in June to Donald Trump’s surprise U.S. presidential win earlier in November -- to propel global markets higher. The MSCI All-Country World Index of developed and developing markets is up 3.3 percent this year and is headed for its biggest annual gain since 2013.

Teck Resources is the top stock in the S&P/TSX, up almost six-fold this year as prices for coking coal and zinc have also surged. Energy producers have jumped 30 percent, led by Bonavista Energy Corp. and Encana Corp.

Goldcorp Inc. rose 1.3 percent as gold advanced from the lowest level in more than five months as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index snapped three days of gains. Silver also rose after nearing a bear market.

U.S. Market

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday to close at a record and European equity markets also moved higher as a jump in oil prices helped spur gains in the energy sector.

Brent settled up 4.4 percent at $48.90 and U.S. crude settled 3.9 percent higher at $47.49 after touching their highest levels in about three weeks as the dollar weakened. Comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that raised expectations major oil producing countries could reach a deal to limit output at a meeting next week also spurred the jump in oil prices.

Among U.S. equities, the S&P energy index gained 2.2 percent as the top-performing sector, closing at its highest level in 16 months.

“The post-election rally is continuing,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. “There was some concern that rates might rise too far, but it looks like they may have slowed down a little bit.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to 18,956.69, the S&P 500 gained 16.28 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,198.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,368.86.

The levels marked a record close for each of the three major Wall Street indexes, but market participants cautioned that volume was likely to be light this week ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

The climb in oil lifted European markets, with the STOXX Europe oil & gas index up 2.1 percent. Europe’s index of leading 300 shares closed up 0.3 percent. MSCI’s all-country world index advanced 0.8 percent.

The dollar eased 0.3 percent to 100.89 against a basket of major currencies, pausing after a 10-day streak in which it gained nearly 5 percent. That rally was fueled by expectations of policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that would lead to interest rate increases.

In similar fashion, U.S. Treasury yields, which have soared in the wake of the U.S. election, declined from one-year highs as the recent sell-off tempted some new buyers. Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped as high as 2.36 percent on Friday and were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.3244 percent.

Sterling climbed 1.2 percent against the dollar to $1.2491 as the market processed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest hints on the possible shape of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Copper prices, which have risen on Trump’s promise to spend heavily on infrastructure, were up 2.5 percent at $5,558.85 a tonne on the prospect of better demand in top consumer China and on the dip in the greenback.

The pause in the U.S. dollar’s rally helped gold bounce from a 5-1/2 month low. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,212.91 an ounce.

