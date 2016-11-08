Global equity markets climbed and the Mexican peso rallied on Tuesday as investors leaned toward the potential victory of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election.

Markets turned higher after treading water for the early portion of the session, although U.S. equities retreated from their session highs.

While the dollar strengthened slightly against a basket of currencies, the Mexican peso shot to a two-month high versus the greenback.

The Mexican currency has been a market proxy for sentiment over the U.S. election and has performed in inverse correlation with Republican candidate Donald Trump’s perceived chances of winning the White House. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, touched its highest level since mid-August and was last up almost 1.8 per cent.

Mexico is considered most vulnerable to Mr. Trump’s planned trade policies as 80 per cent of its exports go to the United States.

Market participants cited projections from data firm Votecastr, which showed Ms. Clinton in the lead in several battleground states.

“The Votecastr thing is absolutely helping the market move higher,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group. “Investors will take whatever data they can get, although I really don’t know how accurate the data is.”

The market has been pricing in a win for Clinton, including a 2-per-cent jump in the S&P 500 on Monday after the FBI maintained its view that no criminal charges were warranted in a probe over her email practices.

Canadian stocks were flat Tuesday, after climbing the most in three weeks to halt a four-day slide, as investors waited to see the results of the U.S. presidential election.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index increased 0.03 per cent, or 4.39 points, to 14,656.84 in Toronto. The equity benchmark is up 12 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. Canadian stocks are now 13 per cent more expensive than their peers in the S&P 500 Index.

Raw-materials producers led the gainers in the index. Energy stocks fluctuated through the day, finishing slightly down, as oil prices ended little changed.

Teck Resources Ltd. rose 2.6 per cent as spot metallurgical coal topped $300 a metric ton for the first time since flooding in Australia curbed output five years ago.

Health-care shares plunged with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. warning of more possible surprises for investors. Valeant fell 21.9 per cent and earlier in the session touched its lowest level in more than six years. New management at the struggling drug maker cut the company’s annual profit forecast to well below estimates after reporting a $1.22 billion net loss on writedowns of some of its U.S. businesses. Paul S. Herendeen, the new chief financial officer, warned there may be further surprises in store for investors. Valeant shares have plunged almost 90 per cent this year

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 72.90 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 18,332.50, the S&P 500 gained 8.01 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 2,139.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.32 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 5,193.49.

Safety play gold weakened, down 0.3 per cent to $1,276.65 an ounce and yields on U.S. Treasuries touched a one-week high.

Europe’s index of 300 leading shares, which posted its biggest gain in two months on Monday, closed 0.3 per cent higher. MSCI’s all-country world index was up 0.4 per cent after notching its best day since late June on Monday.

The peso firmed 1 per cent to 18.39 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 8. The country’s benchmark IPC stock index rose to its highest since mid-August, before paring gains to trade 0.83 percent higher.

Confirmation of a win by Ms. Clinton could fuel an additional rally by the peso to around 18 per dollar, according to analysts and fund managers.

But they said an unexpected victory by Trump could fuel a more than 12 percent drop in the currency to a record low of 21 per dollar. That could push the central bank to raise interest rates or directly intervene in forex markets to staunch the bleeding.

There could be an even bigger rally in the peso as funds that hold peso debt or companies operating in Mexico unwind bets they made in the derivatives market to protect themselves from the risk of a Trump upset.

“A Clinton win is fairly priced in,” said Alessio DeLongis, a fund manager and macro strategist at OppenheimerFunds. “But what is difficult is accounting for the impact for all the unwinding of hedges.”

The peso has oscillated wildly since May, slumping sharply whenever Mr. Trump’s chances of winning were improving and rallying back when Ms. Clinton took a lead in polls.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.8672 per cent after touching a high of 1.876 per cent, up from Monday’s 1.828 per cent.

Brent futures lost 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $46.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $44.98 per barrel.

Brent crude’s premium to U.S. futures declined to its lowest level in almost five months on Tuesday as the global benchmark weakened relative to the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract due in part to projections of record OPEC output.

“Everyone is on hold to see what happens in the election. There was too much uncertainty for the market to develop a clear direction in price,” said James Williams, president of energy consultant WTRG Economics in Arkansas, noting the market was also waiting for a couple of inventory reports.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its data on U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 4. On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly petroleum status report at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Analysts said they expected crude stocks to rise 1.3 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

“Both the election and the inventory numbers should be much clearer Wednesday,” Williams at WTRG said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast demand for its oil will rise in the next three years, suggesting its 2014 decision to let prices fall to curb costlier rival supplies is delivering higher market share.

The group meets on Nov. 30 and has pledged to reach a deal on cutting output to try to reduce a two-year-old global surplus.

But several member states have asked to be exempt from any deal. Along with questions over the likelihood of non-OPEC rival Russia joining in, this has created doubt about OPEC’s ability to deliver a meaningful cut.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of OPEC, warned that failure to implement the agreement reached in Algiers in September to cut output would bring negative consequences to an already fragile oil industry.

In the United States, Colonial Pipeline’s plan to restore its original gasoline line to service after a leak in September does not yet have federal approval.

With files from Bloomberg News

