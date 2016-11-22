Wall Street’s three main stock indexes hit record highs for a second straight day on Tuesday, while European shares also rose on expectations that markets would benefit from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

The Dow topped the 19,000 mark and the S&P 500 moved past 2,200 for the first time ever, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index and the FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional shares climbed to the highest levels since Nov. 10.

Canadian stocks rose a fourth day to reach the highest level in 17 months, as consumer stocks advanced with retail sales posting the biggest one-month gain since April.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent, or 60.51 points, to 15,100.38 in Toronto, trading at the highest level since June 2015. The equity benchmark is up almost 16 per cent in 2016, making it the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. Canadian shares are about 11 per cent more expensive than their peers in the S&P 500 Index.

Canadian retail businesses posted a 0.6-per-cent rise in sales in September, the biggest gain since April and in line with forecasts, in what may be one of the first indications the government’s new child benefits are being spent. Retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. added 0.4 per cent to halt a five-day slide.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the gas station and convenience store operator, rose 0.6 per cent after boosting its quarterly dividend. Couche-Tard also reported second-quarter earnings and sales that were short of estimates.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, pushing the Dow above the 19,000 level and the S&P 500 above 2,200, though a fall in healthcare stocks weighed on the market.

All three indexes along with the small-cap Russell 2000 index again hit intraday record highs, a day after all four indexes set record closing highs, extending their rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election.

President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of tax cuts, higher spending on infrastructure and less regulation have been seen by investors as beneficial to certain industries, including banking and healthcare.

But some market participants question if the rally is sustainable, with the S&P 500 trading near 17.3 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

“We’ve quieted down to a pre-holiday mode,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Conn., noting that volume was getting lighter ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Also, “bonds have seen a bounce today, so the equity bid came out of the market for a little bit.”

U.S. bond prices have fallen sharply - driving up yields -since the U.S. election, while stocks have jumped.

The healthcare index, which saw a sharp run higher following the election, was off 1.4 per cent, leading the decliners and logging the biggest one-day drop in nearly a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up unofficially up 67.04 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 19,023.73, the S&P 500 gained 4.76 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,202.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.49 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,386.35.

The Dow took 121 trading days to move to 18,000 points from 17,000, but has since crawled along, taking another 483 days to breach 19,000.

A sharp rally in metals prices and mining stocks boosted European shares as the recent trend of a rotation to cyclical plays continued. The European Basic Resources index, closed up more than 3.4 per cent after prices of major industrial metals such as copper and aluminum increased.

“Optimism is returning because of the potential that exists in the form of fiscal stimulus, infrastructure spending and tax cuts,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index was last up 0.74 point, or 0.18 per cent, at 413.04.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.13 per cent at 1,344.15.

Oil ended little changed on Tuesday in volatile trade that saw prices rise and fall by $1 a barrel depending on the latest comment from OPEC officials at a technical conference in Vienna on whether the cartel members would agree to an output cut.

Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting tried to hammer out the details of an agreement to cut output before a formal meeting on Nov. 30.

Brent futures gained 22 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at $49.12 a barrel, its highest close since the end of October, while U.S. crude lost 21 cents, or 0.44 perc ent, to finish at $48.03.

During the session, Brent gained $1 a barrel, bringing it to within four cents of $50, its highest since Oct. 28, after comments from a Nigerian official at the OPEC technical meeting that it was likely all countries would be “on board” by the end of the day.

But, prices fell, with U.S. futures down $1 a barrel, following reports the 14-member cartel would defer a decision on a deal until the Nov. 30 meeting due to the opposition of Iran and Iraq.

“We do not have a clear path to a decision on Nov. 30 and that is what the market was looking for so we are in for another eight days of uncertainty,” said James Williams, president of energy consultant WTRG Economics in Arkansas.

The premium of U.S. futures for the second month over the front-month, meanwhile, hit 95 cents, its highest since April, as OPEC rhetoric boosts later dated crude contracts.

OPEC is trying to bring its members and non-OPEC producer Russia to agree on a coordinated cut to prop up the market, beset by a two-year glut in supplies, by bringing production into line with consumption.

With files from Bloomberg News

