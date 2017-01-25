The Toronto Stock Exchange couldn't hold on to its record level reached earlier Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level -- to close above it for the first time ever -- as robust earnings and optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally..

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose as much as 0.4 per cent to 15,674.30, topping the previous closing record of 15,657.63 set on Sept. 3, 2014. The intraday record is 15,685.13 points. The Canadian benchmark surged 18 per cent last year, tops among the world’s developed markets, and has added about 2.4 per cent this year. It slid back from that high and closed at 15,643.84, up 33.15 points, or 0.21 per cent.

The equity rally also reflects renewed optimism for the Canadian economy as oil and commodity prices rally. Canada created 53,700 jobs in December, shattering economists’ forecasts, and the country recorded its first trade surplus in more than two years. Canada is poised to benefit from U.S expansion, driving growth closer to 2 per cent in 2017 and 2018, from about 1.3 per cent in 2016, according to economists’ estimates.

The rally in Canadian stocks follows the Dow Jones Industrial Average surge past 20,000 for the first time, with investors counting on a Trump administration to usher in lower taxes and boost spending on infrastructure, stimulating the U.S. economy. Mr. Trump’s moves on Tuesday to advance construction of TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta’s oil sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast has given added vigor to energy stocks.

“It seems to be the Trump effect,” Ian Nakamoto, equity specialist with Raymond James Ltd., which manages about $34-billion in assets, said. “He’s attempting to grow the U.S. economy. Canada does well when economic growth improves in the U.S. We’re more economically sensitive to financial services, materials, and energy. And these are all sectors that have come back to life.”

The Dow jumped passed the 20,000 mark at the open on Wednesday and never looked back. It closed at 20,068.51 points, up 155.80 points or 0.78 per cent.

U.S. stocks were strong across the board with the S&P 500 gaining 18.30 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,298.37 and the Nasdaq rising 55.38 points or 0.99 per cent to 5,656.34. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at record highs for a second consecutive session.

“It was definitely a milestone that the market has been focused on for really the better part of two months and you were starting to get a little bit of anxiety as to whether it was going to be surmounted or not,” said Julian Emanuel, equity strategist at UBS in New York.

“We are particularly encouraged to see financials acting well again because they have been the leadership.”

David Rosenberg: What Trump’s victory really means for the markets (for subscribers)

Ian McGugan: Markets become doubtful that all will be rosy under Trump (for subscribers)

Rob Carrick: TSX at record: Why it’s time to adjust your portfolio as optimism reigns (for subscribers)

The Dow, which came within a point of the 20,000 level on Jan. 6, had struggled to top it as investors looked for more clarity on the new U.S. administration’s policies.

Strong earnings numbers and renewed focus on Trump’s pro-growth initiatives, however, reignited a post-election rally and pushed the three major benchmark U.S. stock indexes to record highs.

“The Trump rally was reignited because he went from promise to process, so you’re seeing some executive orders which are the first order of business,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

Mr. Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday, including signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines. That buoyed TransCanada, which was up 1.2 per cent.

Trump marked the moment with a tweet from the official account of the office: “Great!#Dow20K.”

Sentiment was also lifted by better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, nearly 70 per cent have beaten earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Earnings (growth) hasn’t been bad and there is some surprise to the upside too,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

By the Dow closing above 20,000, the 42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.

The most rapid rise was between 10,00 and 11,000 from March 29 to May 3, which took 24 days. The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.

The surge since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000 for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for about 20 percent of the gain.

In Toronto, it was led higher by industrial, energy and financial stocks. Bank of Montreal added 1.2 per cent, Canadian Natural Resources was up 0.8 per cent and Royal Bank added 0.7 per cent.

The nation’s financial stocks have also been on a tear of late, leading the benchmark gauge with a 12 percent advance in the past three months after posting largely improving earnings at the end of last year. The results show the strength of Canada’s banking system, with lenders emerging little scathed from a low oil-price environment.

The market rally has stretched valuations in Canada. The companies in the index trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 24, levels not seen since 2001, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By contrast, the record-setting S&P 500 in the U.S. trades at 21 times earnings.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets who a year ago accurately called for a year-end level of 15,300 for the TSX, sees more modest gains in 2017. He calls for the index to end 2017 at 16,000, implying a 4.7-per-cent gain.

Rallying stocks sent U.S. Treasury debt yields higher, with benchmark yields hitting multi-week highs.

Bonds yields hit session highs following weak demand at a $34 billion auction of five-year notes, part of this week’s $88 billion of sales in coupon-bearing government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 16/32 in price to yield 2.530 percent, up from 2.471 percent, late on Tuesday.

The rush to own stocks also eroded bullion’s safe-haven attraction and gold prices fell to a 1-1/2-week low. Spot gold was down 0.88 per cent to $1,198.12 (U.S.) an ounce.

In currencies, the dollar failed to carry on its upward momentum from Tuesday, and hit a roughly seven-week low against a basket of major currencies, on lingering concerns about trade protectionism.

“Rather than hearing about fiscal stimulus, which I think most people assume is the gateway to higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, out of the gate from Trump we’ve heard about building a wall and trade protectionism,” said David Gilmore, partner at FX Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent to 100.05.

However, the Canadian dollar followed the markets higher and benefited from the U.S. dollar weakness. It was trading at 76.53 cents (U.S.), up more than half a cent.

Oil prices settled little changed, reversing earlier losses even after data showed a build in U.S. crude inventories, reinforcing traders’ sentiment that oil is trapped in a range by expected OPEC production cuts and U.S. output growth.

Brent crude settled down 36 cents, or 0.65 per cent, at $55.08 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled unchanged at $53.18.



With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error