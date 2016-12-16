Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks and gold miners recovered as the price of the precious metal steadied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.89 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,252.20. Just four of the index’s 10 main sector groups ended higher.

The Canadian dollar closed slipped to trade at 74.88 cents (U.S.).

It was led higher by utilities and information technology stocks as well as industrials, energy, financials, and consumer staples. Six of the 10 sectors were higher.

Bombardier rose 5.1 per cent, Valeant Pharmaceuticals added 3.9 per cent, and Goldcorp rose 2.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell on Friday, weighed by a more than 4-per-cent drop in Oracle shares, while recently-battered stocks in the real estate and utilities sectors posted the largest gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.32 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 19,843.92, unable to move above the 19,900 level.

The S&P 500 lost 3.97 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,258.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.69 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 5,437.16.

The dollar and U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, taking a breather after this week’s big moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a faster pace of U.S. interest rate increases next year.

U.S. Treasury debt yields inched higher, continuing a weeks-long trend. Markets appeared to be adjusting for what is expected to be a quiet holiday period for economic data.

“We took direction from the Fed, but over the next couple of weeks we’ll see some more cleaning up of positions heading into the year-end,” said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Bond yields have surged and the dollar has rallied since the Fed on Wednesday raised rates for the first time in a year and its forecasts showed three more rate increases in 2017. The dollar has since strengthened to almost parity with the euro.

U.S. stocks, which fell on Wednesday following the Fed meeting but bounced back on Thursday, eased again on Friday and the S&P 500 was on track for a slight weekly decline.

“For the next two weeks, we have somewhat of an aimless market, where people are getting ready to close the books for the year,” said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, were up slightly.

European shares closed up 0.3 per cent. Merger and acquisition speculation around drug maker Actelion and insurer Generali helped the benchmark index to set an 11-month high earlier in the session.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last at 102.82, down 0.2 percent. It hit a 14-year high of 103.560 on Thursday.

In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasury prices were down, yielding 2.584 per cent, up from Thursday’s 2.578 per cent. On the week, 10-year yields have gained nearly 13 basis points.

In commodities, a strong dollar and signs of mounting supply in London Metal Exchange warehouses dragged copper prices lower. Other industrial metals also slipped.

Benchmark LME copper was down 1.7 per cent at $5,633 a tonne.

Oil prices jumped as producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output. Brent crude futures were trading at $55.20 per barrel, up 2.2 per cent, while U.S. crude was up 1.8 per cent at $51.83.

Reuters

