Canada’s main stock index edged higher Monday as losses among energy stocks were offset by slight gains for utilities and financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.63 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,800.92 after falling slightly shortly after the open.

Suncor has agreed to sell Petro Canada's lubricants business to HollyFrontier for $1.1-billion. Suncor fell 1.7 per cent while HollyFrontier gained 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Wall Street opened mixed on Monday, as a string of M&A deals lifted investor sentiment and helped offset some jitters caused by the FBI’s review of newly discovered emails related to Hillary Clinton’s private server.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,153.31, the S&P 500 gained 2.32points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,128.73 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.22 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,196.33.

Dow component General Electric was up 1.2 percent after it said it would merge its oil and gas business with oilfield services provider Baker Hughes . Baker Hughes was off 1.3 per cent.

Level 3 Communications rose 4.7 percent after CenturyLink said it would buy the company in a deal valued at about $34 billion.

U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Friday after the Clinton news hit, just days ahead of the election. While Clinton had opened a recent lead over her unpredictable Republican rival Donald Trump in national polls, it had been narrowing even before the email controversy resurfaced.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed Clinton with a statistically insignificant 1-point national lead.

“This situation (Clinton email review) is going to keep the market in a very cautious trading atmosphere in this final election week,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The Fed is unlikely to make a move this week, as it is too close to the election, with many market participants instead expecting a hike in December.

“The Fed is likely to stand pat on rates this close to the election, especially following Friday’s political developments,” said Cardillo.

With uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the election and the Fed raising rates by the year-end, the U.S. market is headed for its worst monthly decline since January.

Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September. The Commerce Department said that consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.5 percent after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent drop in August.

Investors are also assessing the latest earnings reports with the hope the quarter snaps a year-long earnings recession.

As of Friday, nearly 73 percent of the S&P 500 companies that reported have topped Wall Street expectations, with growth for the quarter now expected to be 3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TeamHealth Holdings jumped 15.6 percent after Blackstone said it would buy the company in a deal valued at about $6.1 billion.

