The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 300 points, Treasuries rallied and volatility spiked higher as the turmoil surrounding the Trump administration roiled financial markets around the globe. The S&P/TSX composite index, while starting the day with more subdued losses, joined the stock market plunge fully by mid afternoon, dropping by about 250 points, or 1.6 per cent.

Major U.S. stock indexes headed for the steepest losses since September, while the CBOE Volatility Index jumped more than 30 per cent, shattering the calm that gripped markets in the past month as the crisis threatened to derail the policy agenda that helped push equities to records as recently as Monday.

The dollar dropped a sixth day, while Treasury 10-year yields tumbled below 2.25 per cent. The spread between 10-year and two-year yields narrowed to less than 1 percentage point, the flattest since before the U.S. Election. Emerging-market equities halted a seven-day rally. Crude rose after U.S. inventory data.

“If he’s preoccupied defending himself and if it goes a lot further, then any hope of his legislative agenda coming to the fore is going to be reduced,” John Stopford, the London-based head of fixed-income at Investec Asset Management Ltd., said. “Clearly at the margin it’s a negative. At the moment there’s a classic environment for yields to rally a bit further and for the dollar to sell off.”

After a protracted period of dormancy, financial markets are beginning to react to developments in Washington in a more unified manner. With stock and bond volatility muted, investors have looked for a clearer reaction to the political din in currency markets. The U.S. currency now sits at its lowest level since the day of Mr. Trump’s shock win, a retracement some blame on perceptions his legislative agenda faces deeper challenges.

Even here, though, traders have been divided on what is moving the U.S. currency, with some seeing catalysts beyond politics. One explanation for the retreat might be weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. inflation and economic growth in the past month, data that have coincided with easing perceptions of political and economic risks in Europe. While traders continue to price in two interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve this year, speculation is rising that European counterparts are preparing to withdraw their own stimulus measures.

“The only political calibration the Fed has is how much Trumponomics we were going to get that they can’t see yet,” Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Even so, U.S. policymakers “are in the mindset to raise as long as the markets are prepared for it,” he said.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 36.01 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 2,364.66 as of 2:30 p.m. ET. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 316.1 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 20,663.61. The Nasdaq composite index gave up 132.2 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 6,037.69, a day after closing at its latest record high. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index sank 30 points, or 2.2 per cent, to 1,364. Those companies would stand to benefit even more than large ones from corporate tax cuts Mr. Trump is proposing.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking global market concerns that Mr. Trump’s pro-business economic agenda could be slowed by political scandals, with financial stocks leading declines.

The most influential movers on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index were dominated by financial firms, which make up roughly a third of the index’s weight. The group slid 1.9 per cent.

Royal Bank of Canada shed 1.9 per cent to $91.23, while Toronto Dominion Bank lost 1.5 per cent to $62.17. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp dropped 4.3 per cent to $22.70.

At 2:30 p.m. ET, the TSX fell 238.31 points, or 1.53 percent, to 15,305.02.

Seven of the index’s top 10 sectors fell more than 1 per cent. Every sector was down on the day.

Bullion hit a two-week high as the Trump scandals and weak U.S. economic data trimmed expectations the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise interest rates this year, pushing the U.S. dollar to its weakest level in six months. A weak greenback makes the precious metal cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

The bulk of the top 30 stocks that advanced were gold mining companies, with Barrick Gold Corp leading the charge. Barrick rose 1.2 per cent to $23.30, while Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd was up 1.5 per cent at $67.78.

Oil and gas stocks retreated 1.2 per cent despite higher crude oil prices. Enbridge Inc fell 1.8 per cent to $52.89.

European shares suffered their worst day since September on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States pushed investors into safe havens following a strong run that sent regional benchmarks to record highs.

“Some may be running ahead of themselves with impeachment risks, though distractions that the latest headlines bring could mean further delays in policies,” Citi told clients in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.2 per cent, its biggest one-day loss since end September, while euro zone blue chips fell 1.6 per cent, as volatility picked up.

Banks and construction sector stocks were the biggest sectoral fallers, both down around 2 per cent.

Despite the heavy falls on Wednesday, European benchmarks remain near recent highs, having risen sharply as investors pile in to the region on the back of an economic recovery, robust company earnings and voters’ rejection of populist parties in elections.

Yet signs the run has lost steam emerged on Wednesday when Morgan Stanley warned that richly valued European stocks closely geared to economic growth were set for a pull-back as earnings momentum slows and macro tailwinds fade.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.4 per cent. The CAC 40 in France slid 1.6 per cent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares dipped 0.2 per cent.

Asian markets mostly fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 per cent.

With a file from The Associated Press and Bloomberg News

