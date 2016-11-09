Financial markets around the world regained their composure as North American markets opened for trading amid the shock of one of the greatest upsets in modern U.S. political history.

The realization that Donald Trump was on course to win the presidency on Tuesday night prompted an immediate violent reaction in markets across the world, which were almost fully priced for a Hillary Clinton coronation.

But investor sentiment seemed to just as quickly recover, as the initial losses in European stocks and North American equity futures were substantially offset.

Major U.S. and Canadian stock indexes, in fact, opened the day of trading flat to slightly positive from Tuesday’s close – a significant departure from the conventional wisdom that a Trump victory would be most unwelcome by the market.

Still, the profound economic and financial uncertainty that accompanies this outcome is likely to put investors on the defensive in the coming days, Citigroup's chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich said.

“Given concerns about a possible Trump victory and his rhetoric on trade and the Fed, plus a rebound earlier this week on rising prospects for Clinton, a rapid correction in the 5 per cent area was considered likely if either a Democratic sweep or a Trump victory ensued, and that view is unchanged,” Mr. Levkovich said in a note to clients on Wednesday morning.

The S&P TSX index was down 0.02 per cent, or 2.32 points, to 14,654.52 in early trading.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.41 per cent at 18,408.76 points and the S&P 500 increased 0.04 per cent to 2,140.42 points. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.23 per cent to 5,181.76 points.

