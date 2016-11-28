Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Monday as energy stocks fell despite higher oil prices and as insurers lost ground with a pullback in bond yields, offsetting gains for gold miners as the precious metal bounced off a recent low.

Energy stocks fell 2 per cent, even as crude prices gained in volatile trade ahead of Wednesday’s OPEC meeting meant to cement a deal to help curb a global glut that has more than halved prices since 2014.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for some smooth, coordinated agreement to be put in place right away,” said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 60.08 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 15,015.36. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell.

Last week, the index advanced 1.4 per cent, extending its rally since the U.S. election.

Financials fell 0.7 per cent as bond yields declined and investors awaited fourth-quarter results this week from some of Canada’s major banks.

Sun Life Financial Inc fell 2.6 per cent to C$51.67 and fellow insurer Manulife Financial Corp also lost 2.6 per cent, to C$22.93.

“Some of this is just letting some of that enthusiasm out of the bond market,” Fehr said.

The recent surge in bond yields had supported the financial sector. Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Fehr added that Canadian banks are facing headwinds including a persistently low Canadian interest rate outlook and a slowing housing market that may make them less attractive investments than U.S. peers.

Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.6 per cent to C$63.93 and Royal Bank of Canada slipped 0.5 per cent to C$89.27.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp jumping 3.4 per cent to C$20.69.

Zinc soared to a nine-year high and lead hit a five-year peak as reports of more infrastructure investment in China and signs of strong property investment in the world’s top metals user sparked heavy buying.

Wall St. falls, weighed by financial, consumer stocks

U.S. stocks declined on Monday for their worst performance in nearly a month, weighed down by a pullback in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week.

The three major U.S. indexes had closed higher for the third week in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its seventh record close since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.

U.S. stocks have jumped since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, with the S&P 500 up nearly 3 per cent, as investors expect his plans to boost infrastructure spending, cut corporate taxes and reduce regulation to benefit the economy.

The S&P financial and consumer discretionary sectors have been among the best performers since the election, as banks have rocketed up more than 10 per cent and discretionary stocks climbed over 4 per cent. The small-cap Russell 2000, comprised of many domestically-focused stocks, has soared 11.3 per cent.

“We did have a big run up, of course, in the reaction to the election, a lot of economically-sensitive sectors like finance had big runs,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

“Now we are seeing a little bit of profit taking, waiting on the next big driver.”

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 54.24 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 19,097.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.63 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 2,201.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 30.11 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 5,368.81.

Prices for both Brent and U.S. crude settled up more than 2 per cent in volatile trading, recouping early losses, as the market reacted to the shaky prospect of major OPEC producers being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

Three of the top four drags on the S&P 500 were banks, with Wells Fargo off 2 per cent, Bank of America down 2.7 per cent and Citigroup down 2.3 per cent.

Amazon, down 1.7 per cent at $766.77, was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq despite a report showing early Cyber Monday sales were expected to finish up 9.4 per cent compared with last year.

Time Inc jumped 17.6 per cent to $16 after the New York Post reported that the publisher had rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.

About 6.52 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 7.84 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 180 new highs and 23 new lows.

Report Typo/Error