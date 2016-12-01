Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier near 18-month high as a jump in bond yields pressured defensive stocks, offsetting further gains for energy shares as oil rallied.

Some of the biggest drags on the index were groups that have benefited most from the low interest rate environment.

The telecommunications group fell 1.3 per cent, with BCE Inc down 1.5 per cent at C$57.05, while consumer staples declined 1.7 per cent as Alimentation Couche Tard Inc dropped 2.9 per cent to C$60.19.

Investors may be “beginning to think that there is a limit to how high the stock market can continue going up if bond rates also continue to go up,” said Mathieu D’Anjou, senior economist at Desjardins Group.

Canada’s 10-year yield touched its highest intraday in more than one year at 1.712 per cent as the rally in oil prices raised inflation expectations.

If yields rise too much, investors will worry about the stock market’s valuation, D’Anjou said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 55.32 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 15,027.53. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Earlier in the day, the index touched its highest since June 3, 2015 at 15,149.54.

Investors reacted to divergent earnings reports from two major banks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 2.2 per cent to C$108.34 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, the country’s No. 2 lender Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.8 per cent to C$63.07 after reporting earnings that were in line with expectations.

“In light of earnings produced by some of TD’s peers, we would expect relative underperformance on its valuation today, with TD’s now noticeably lagging capital ratio likely adding to the pressure,” Barclays analyst John Aiken wrote in a note.

The heavyweight financials group was barely positive overall.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd falling 4.3 per cent to C$32.56.

Gold prices hit a 10-month low as higher bond yields dented interest in non-yielding gold as an alternative investment.

Losses for some pipeline stocks capped gains for the energy sector.

Still, the sector rose 0.8 per cent, adding to a nearly 8 per cent jump on Wednesday after OPEC members and Russia agreed to limit their oil output in a bid to prop up prices.

Tourmaline Oil Corp rose 3.6 per cent to C$37.55 as U.S. crude prices settled up $1.62 at $51.06 a barrel.

S&P, Nasdaq dragged lower by tech; Dow hits record close

A sharp decline in technology stocks pulled both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes into the red on Thursday, while the Dow managed to notch a record closing high with a lift from bank and energy shares.

Declines in Facebook, off 2.8 per cent at $115.14, and Microsoft, down 1.8 per cent to $59.18, sent the Nasdaq to its lowest close since Nov. 14, while the S&P 500 technology index dropped 2.3 per cent, its worst daily performance since June 24.

While the S&P 500 has gained more than 2 per cent since the November election on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will trigger inflation and hasten a rise in interest rates, technology stocks have failed to participate, dropping nearly 3 per cent.

“In a higher rate environment you are going to want to pay less for growth further out. To a large extent that is probably what is happening in the higher (price-to-earnings) stocks,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

“Everybody is getting tarred and feathered.”

The Dow advanced as gains in high-priced names in the financial and energy sectors climbed. Goldman Sachs, up 3.3 per cent, accounted for more than 50 points to the plus side for the price-weighted index. The stock is up more than 24 per cent since the election.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.35 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 19,191.93, the S&P 500 lost 7.73 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,191.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.57 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 5,251.11.

A continued rally in oil helped energy names such as Chevron advance. Brent futures settled up more than 4 per cent after a nearly 9 per cent jump on Wednesday after major oil producers agreed to cut output and support prices, the first such move since 2008.

The S&P 500 energy index rose 0.3 per cent, while the S&P financial index climbed 1.7 per cent, its best day in three weeks.

Investors are turning now to Friday’s U.S. payrolls report for confirmation the economy continues to strengthen, with an eye on an expected hike in benchmark U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve at its meeting on Dec. 13-14.

Traders have priced in a 91 per cent chance of a rate increase in December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dollar General shares were among the worst performers on the S&P, falling 5 per cent after the discount retailer reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales and tempered its full-year profit forecast.

Bluebird Bio soared 13.8 per cent to $68.65 after the gene-therapy developer said patients undergoing its multiple myeloma treatment showed strong benefits. Shares of Celgene , which is developing the therapy with Bluebird, edged up 0.3 per cent to $118.87.

Skechers surged 15.9 per cent after the shoe seller’s chief executive bought $11-million worth of stock.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 79 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 178 new highs and 63 new lows.

About 9.13 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 7.96 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

