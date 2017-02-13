Canada’s main stock index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.

U.S. equity indexes also reached record highs as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would boost the economy.

Trump said on Monday the United States will be “tweaking” its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think it (the visit) went very well for Canada,” said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

“We need the U.S. and to a lesser extent they do need us.”

Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States and investors worry that a proposed renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement would hurt Canada’s economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 27.46 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,756.58, a new record close.

The index has rallied more than 36 per cent from a three-year trough in January last year.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks and insurance companies as bond yields climbed ahead of testimony this week by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Bank of Montreal rose 0.6 per cent to C$100.73 and Manulife Financial Corp climbed 0.7 per cent to C$24.59, while the overall financials group gained 0.4 per cent.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, with industrials rising 0.7 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.4 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd rose 2.2 per cent to C$33.32 as copper reached its highest since May 2015 on supply curbs.

But gold stocks were weighed by lower gold prices, with Goldcorp Inc falling 1.5 per cent to C$21.91.

Gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to $1,225.9 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.3 per cent to $6,105.85 a tonne.

The energy group declined 0.4 per cent as oil fell in response to growing evidence that U.S. production is rising.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd retreated 0.7 per cent to C$39.20, while U.S. crude prices settled 93 cents lower at $52.93 a barrel.

U.S. equity indexes hit record highs on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500’s market value topping $20-trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would boost the economy.

Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major tax announcement over the next few weeks, adding fuel to a rally that had stalled amid worries about the potential impact of his protectionist trade stance and a lack of clarity about other policy reforms.

The S&P 500 has surged about 9 per cent since Trump’s Nov. 8 election, boosted by expectations he would lower corporate taxes, ease regulations governing banks and increase infrastructure spending.

Trump has also held high-profile meetings with senior executives from automakers and Silicon Valley technology companies.

“Day after day, corporate executives from a variety of industries are being brought to the White House to consult with the president. Business does seem to be back in the driver’s seat, and I think that’s why people are willing to pay up a little bit more for stocks,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

The S&P 500 financials index jumped 1.1 per cent, with Citigroup up 2.3 per cent. The industrial sector gained 1 per cent. The two sectors are seen benefiting heavily from Trump’s policies.

Strong economic data in recent weeks has been supported by upbeat corporate results. S&P 500 companies are on track for their strongest profit growth in nine quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“What is underlying this whole Trump rhetoric is that fundamentals in the world, including the U.S., are getting better,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent to end at 20,412.16 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent to 2,328.25 points.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 per cent to end at 5,763.96.

Apple, a component of all three indexes, rose 0.9 per cent and closed at a record high for the first time since 2015. Goldman Sachs increased its target price for Apple’s shares on expectations of strong iPhone sales this year.

Verizon Communications fell 0.9 per cent after the telecom carrier said it was bringing back an unlimited data plan, sparking fears of a price war. AT&T fell 1.8 per cent, T-Mobile sank 2.4 per cent and Sprint fell 1.3 per cent.

About 6.3 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 194 new highs and 19 new lows.

