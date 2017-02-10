Canada’s main stock index closed Friday at an all-time high on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the country’s economy was picking up.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 111.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,729.12, surpassing its record close of 15,657.63 from Sept. 3, 2014. All but one of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended in positive territory.

Canada's economy got a boost Friday as Statistics Canada reported that the country pumped out 48,000 jobs in January, defying expectations for employment losses as new positions in the service sector fuelled the country’s job growth. The slew of new jobs built on gains made in the last six months of last year and helped mitigate losses from the energy downturn. The unemployment rate eased to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent in December, according to the monthly jobs report.

The Canadian dollar rose also, gaining near a quarter of a U.S. cent to 76.37 cents (U.S.).

U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise of a “phenomenal” tax plan has helped revive a post-election rally in stocks, with Wall Street also reaching record highs for a second day as a spike in oil prices supported energy shares and investors renewed their optimism about Mr. Trump’s economic policy agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.48 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 20,270.88, the S&P 500 gained 8.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,316.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,734.13.

The S&P and Dow closed at a record high for a second straight session, while the Nasdaq extended its streak of record closes to a fourth day.

The S&P 500 tallied its fourth straight session of gains. The benchmark S&P has surged more than 8 per cent since Mr. Trump’s Nov. 8 election amid expectations he will usher in lower corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending.

“Investors were worried that the administration may have gotten off track and was pursuing other items,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

“Tax cuts have gotten put back on the front burner,” Forrest said, adding, “We are looking for gains in the economy at large from this, not just [earnings per share] gains in stocks.”

Friday’s gains continued the Thursday rally built off of Mr. Trump’s comments, said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Investors are willing to give the Trump administration a pass on some of his more contentious policy proposals and they are looking at the positive side of the ledger,” Mr. Ware said.

In the U.S., energy shares gained 0.8 per cent. Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 per cent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.

In Toronto, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. climbed 1.1 per cent, while the overall energy group gained 1.42 per cent.

The information technology group was up 2.9 per cent as Sierra Wireless Inc. surged more than 31 per cent after reporting stronger than expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results on Thursday.

Cameco Corp. rose 2.2 per cent even after it reported on Thursday a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak uranium prices. Materials stocks, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.5 per cent. Agrium Inc. forecast on Thursday a less profitable year than expected and said its quarterly profit plunged. Still, the fertilizer maker’s shares rose 1 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group rose 1 per cent as bond yields climbed, with Royal Bank of Canada advancing 0.7 per cent.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,230.78 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down 0.07 percent at $1,235.90. On Wednesday, spot gold reached its highest since mid-November at $1,244.67.

In New York, the S&P financial sector ended up 0.2 per cent. The group initially moved higher after Daniel Tarullo, the top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation, said he would resign, creating further room for Trump to reshape the Fed’s policymaking staff.

The focus on Washington comes as large U.S. companies were set for their second straight quarter of profit increases after several periods of declines.

With more than 70 per cent of the S&P 500 having reported results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed 8.4 per cent, which would be the best performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We are seeing a pretty solid rate of beats and we’re out of the earnings recession,” said Mr. Ware.

Activision Blizzard surged 18.9 per cent after the videogame publisher reported higher-than-expected revenue and set a $1-billion share buyback program. Its shares gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Skechers USA jumped 19.3 per cent after the footwear maker’s fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.

Sears Holding soared 25.6 per cent after the struggling retailer said it would cut costs by $1-billion and reduce debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5-billion this year.

