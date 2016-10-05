Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks, while the country’s biggest railway companies and some of its major banks also gained as trade data offered further evidence of a third-quarter economic rebound.

Meanwhile, major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp jumped 3.3 per cent to C$21.07 after its Veladero mine in Argentina resumed operations that were suspended on Sept. 15 after a processing solution containing cyanide spilled.

The energy group climbed 2.4 per cent as oil prices hit their highest since June after the fifth unexpected weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. That data added to support for oil on hopes that major producers will agree to cut output next month.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 2.1 per cent to C$42.88 and Encana Corp gained 3.7 per cent to C$14.42. Encana said it has made $50-million in cost savings in 2016 as it reacted to a two-year crude rout.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled up 89.57 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 14,610.58. Six of its 10 main sectors rose.

“I think (oil) prices will saw-tooth their way higher from here, the market will remain quite volatile, but we expect there will be an upward bias,” said Irwin Michael, a portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

Enerplus Corp shares rose 7.7 per cent to C$9.81. The energy producer has put its natural gas assets in the U.S. Marcellus shale region up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Canada’s trade deficit in August shrank to its lowest in eight months on stronger non-energy exports, seen as further limiting the outside chance of an October interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

The financials group gained 0.5 percent, with Manulife Financial Corp up 2.7 per cent to C$19.11 and Royal Bank of Canada adding 0.6 per cent to C$81.62.

Industrials rose 1.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co up 1.5 per cent to C$88.32 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd gaining 1.9 per cent to C$204.

Railway earnings are closely linked to the performance of the broader economy, rising as growth boosts demand for raw materials and consumer goods.

Wall Street gains on energy, bank stocks

Stocks on Wall Street rose Wednesday led by the energy sector as oil prices rallied and as financials gained on the increasing likelihood of an interest rate hike after strong economic data.

Activity in the U.S. services sector hit an 11-month high in September, an encouraging sign for economic growth that may nudge the Federal Reserve toward an interest rate increase before the year ends.

Banks, seen benefiting from an eventual rate hike, gained 2 per cent as a group –the most for any day in two months.

“We’re taking a little victory lap today after the surprisingly good economic data,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

She said expectations are rising for a pickup in corporate earnings and “there are good signs in the economy.”

Traders priced in a near 65 per cent chance of a Fed rate hike in December after the services data, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The chances had dipped earlier in the day after data showed the U.S. private sector added slightly fewer jobs than expected last month.

The higher chance of a Fed rate hike hurt rate-sensitive sectors like real estate, which fell 1.9 per cent.

“Looks as if we may have a rate increase some time in 2016 or early 2017,” Forrest said. “The recent rise in the 10-year yield tells you that if you’ve been buying some dividend-paying stocks for yield alone, you may be in trouble.”

The yield on the benchmark Treasury note touched 1.73 per cent after having dipped under 1.54 per cent on Friday.

The energy sector of the S&P 500 added 1.4 per cent as both Brent and U.S. crude oil rose to multi-month highs after data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. inventories.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.58 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 18,281.03, the S&P 500 gained 9.24 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,159.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.36 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,316.02.

Just over 7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.2 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Twitter rose 5.7 per cent to $24.87 after the Wall Street Journal reported it is expected to field bids this week.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton fell 3.8 per cent to $30.31 after news broke that an NSA contractor who worked for Booz Allen was arrested in August and charged with stealing highly classified information.

Booze Allen is the consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the NSA in 2013.

Salesforce dropped 5.8 per cent to $68.42 after a Mizuho analyst raised concerns over the company’s eventual bid for Twitter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 117 new highs and 20 new lows.

