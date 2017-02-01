Canada’s main stock index gained early on Wednesday as energy stocks jumped with higher oil prices, while uranium producer Cameco Corp sank after saying its contract to supply the operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant had been scrapped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.40 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,433.36. The heavyweight energy group was up 0.7 per cent.

Cameco was down 12.2 per cent to $14.55 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart, which recovered some recent lost ground ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. private payroll data helped support the U.S. dollar, which strengthened against a basket of major currencies. It follows the worst start to the year in three decades for the greenback on concerns that the United States was poised to ditch its two-decade-old “strong dollar” policy.

Policy uncertainty only added to expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates steady on Wednesday. But the central bank may reinforce the risk of higher inflation, which could weigh on the Canadian dollar against the greenback.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated on Tuesday that the firmer Canadian dollar was a headwind for the export sector, where growth has not been as strong as the bank anticipated.

The loonie rose 3.2 per cent in January after climbing 3.1 per cent in 2016. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since Sept. 9 at $1.2969, helped by data that showed the economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in November.

At 9:22 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3075 to the greenback, or 76.48 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday’s official close of $1.3012, or 76.85 U.S. cents.

The currency was trading in a range of $1.3032 to $1.3093.

Losses for the loonie came even as prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose on signs that Russia and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, in a bright start to the month, as Apple powered a rally in technology stocks, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.17 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 19,946.26, the S&P 500 was up 8.3 points, or 0.364216 per cent, at 2,287.17 and the Nasdaq composite was up 39.94 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 5,654.73

Investors are closely tracking quarterly earnings to support valuations, especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to record highs.

Apple’s shares were up 4.9 per cent at $127.35 in heavy early trading after the company’s earnings and iPhone sales blew past expectations in the latest quarter.

“With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of investors back on company fundamentals,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, N.J..

While Apple opened at its highest level since July 2015, shares of other technology heavyweights also gained. Facebook, which is expected to report after markets close, was up 0.9 per cent. Alphabet, Microsoft and Nvidia were also up.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office as the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic policies.

However, investors will parse the Fed’s policy statement, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET, for any changes following a string of strong economic data.

Boosting investor sentiment was a report that showed U.S. private employers hired 246,000 people in January, far exceeding the 165,000 that economists had expected. The report acts as a precursor to the more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.

Mr. Trump’s comments and decisions are also on investors’ crosshairs, especially after he placed curbs on travel to the United States, a move that unleashed uncertainty on Wall Street and declines in the past few days.

“Trump is a wild card and someone who can say something at any given time and drive the markets into short-term disarray,” Bakhos said.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the Trump administration’s priorities. The Nasdaq Composite index managed to get a lift from biotech stocks after Mr. Trump promised to ease regulations in the pharmaceutical industry.

Apple’s influence extended to other parts of the technology industry. Apple suppliers Cirrus Logic, Skyworks Solutions were up.

Report Typo/Error