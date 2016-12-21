Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session, helped by industrial stocks such as construction company SNC-Lavalin , which jumped after winning an oil sands service contract.

SNC-Lavalin rose 2.5 per cent to C$58.55. It said a subsidiary was part of a joint venture that won a five-year deal to supply engineering and procurement services to an unidentified “prominent integrated oil company” in Alberta’s Athabasca region.

The industrial sector gained 0.6 per cent overall, with Waste Connections Inc up 2.1 per cent at C$105.89 and Canadian National Railway Co adding 0.5 per cent to C$91.16.

“On the industrial theme, recent economic data in U.S. has supported that idea that the economy is picking up some steam,” said Manash Goswami, portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc.

“We’ve become a bit more constructive of late and have added a little more cyclical exposure than we’ve had in the past,” he said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 12.93 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,305.89.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, while advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd advanced 4.9 per cent to C$666, while the broader financial sector barely gained.

Fairfax said on Sunday it had agreed to buy Swiss insurer Allied World for $4.9-billion in cash and stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc slipped 0.7 per cent to C$44.72. The company is close to a deal to buy a majority stake in a $5-billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, that country’s finance minister said.

The energy group climbed 0.6 per cent, with pipeline company TransCanada Corp up 0.8 per cent at C$61.85.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was “very supportive” of TransCanada’s proposed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline in their first conversation after the U.S. election.

Among the heaviest weight in the index was the world’s largest gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 1.2 per cent to C$18.95. TD Securities cut its call on the stock to hold from buy and lowered its price target to $18 from $25.

Gold prices steadied above last week’s 10-1/2-month low.

Label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc pulled back 1.8 per cent to C$266.25 a day after jumping sharply on its plan to buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five-pound note, for around C$1.13-billion.

Wall Street slips, dragged by healthcare and real estate

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.

The Dow briefly rose to within 15 points of 20,000, a level it has never reached, but relinquished that gain and spent most of the session at a loss.

U.S. stocks have rallied since the Nov. 8 election, with the Dow up 9 per cent and the S&P 500 gaining 6 percent on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

Some investors worry that the so-called Trump rally has made stocks expensive and are concerned that legislators may resist strong tax cuts and other policies that could widen the federal deficit. The S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected 12-month earnings, well above the 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

“People are taking a pause and they want to see what’s going to happen,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Financial Partners. “In his first 100 days in office, it will be interesting to see what legislation they can get through Congress and what regulations they will repeal.”

Providing the market with a degree of support this week, expectations of lower capital gains tax rates under Trump gave investors an incentive to not sell stocks until January, according to Zaccarelli as well as to Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.

“If you can hold back on capital gains for two weeks, why not?” Frederick said. “There’s just no incentive to sell right now.”

So far in 2016, the S&P 500 has risen 11 per cent, topping the 8 per cent gain for the year that strategists predicted on average in a Reuters poll 12 months ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.16 per cent on Wednesday to end at 19,941.96 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent to 2,265.18.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.23 per cent to 5,471.43.

The healthcare sector dipped 0.60 per cent and the real estate sector lost 1.32 per cent.

Accenture shares fell 5 per cent after the consulting and outsourcing software services provider’s revenue forecast missed estimates. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Twitter fell 4.69 per cent after its chief technology officer said he would leave the social networking company.

FedEx fell 3.33 per cent after delivering quarterly results that missed analysts’ expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 192 new highs and 44 new lows.

With some investors already away for the end-of-year holidays, volume was very light. About 5.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well below the 7.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

