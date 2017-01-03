Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, touching its highest intraday level in more than 20 months, as financial, gold and energy shares gained ground on the first trading day of 2017.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 115.44 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 15,403.03. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Tech, telecom boost Wall Street as new year begins

Wall Street rose on Tuesday as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies including Alphabet and Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 19,878.23, the S&P 500 gained 18.8 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 2,257.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.97 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 5,429.08.

