Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by broad gains for financial stocks a day after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases, a move which weighed on Canadian gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 21.13 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,218.31, while U.S. stocks continued to hover near record levels as investors viewed the Fed’s interest rate outlook as a sign of confidence in the economy.

“As long as the consumer remains healthy and we’re having wage inflation, the U.S. economy should remain quite strong,” said Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management.

“Generally the equity markets can easily absorb rates rising to a certain point.”

The financials group gained 0.8 per cent as bond yields extended their climb since the U.S. election. Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 per cent to C$91.49 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 1.1 per cent to C$66.51.

A strategy to tap debt markets outside of Canada enabled Manulife to complete its biggest round of financing for seven years during 2016, its chief financial officer said.

Shares of the country’s largest life insurer gained 2.6 per cent to C$25.01.

Energy stocks added 0.5 per cent as oil settled little changed after sliding to its lowest level in a week in volatile trade, while Bombardier jumped 2.1 per cent to C$1.95 after saying growth in its rail business and the ramp-up of the C Series aircraft program should help boost full-year consolidated revenue in 2017 by a low single-digit percentage.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups gained ground. The index had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dropped 2.2 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp falling 4.4 per cent to C$18.68 and Yamana Gold Inc down 5.9 per cent at C$3.51.

Gold fell more than 1 per cent to a 10-1/2-month low as higher bond yields lifted the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal and the U.S. dollar surged to a 14-year high.

Supermarket owner Empire Co Ltd fell 17 per cent to C$15.52 after reporting a sharp miss on quarterly profit as same-store sales fell.

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly fell 0.8 per cent in October from September on widespread weakness, indicating fourth-quarter growth could be sluggish.

Wall Street rises, led by banks; Dow brushes against 20,000

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.

The Fed sees three rate hikes next year instead of the two foreseen in September, partly as a result of the fiscal stimulus expected to hit under President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump’s spending plans could trigger inflation and bring about higher interest rates, making banks a likely winning sector in the new administration.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, said the advance in bank shares also reflects a rotation into a sector which had been stagnant during most of the multi-year rally that has seen major indexes hit record highs.

He added that if Trump’s deregulation plans come through, lenders will benefit as they are “one of the most regulated sectors. The one Trump sector you can be sure of is financials,” Hogan said.

The S&P 500 has risen just under 6 per cent since the Nov. 8 election, but its banks component has risen almost 25 per cent since.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.71 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 19,852.24, the S&P 500 gained 8.75 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,262.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.18 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,456.86.

The Dow came within 50 points of hitting 20,000 for the first time.

The strength of the rally in stocks has triggered concern that the market is technically vulnerable, or overbought, while the recent rally in the U.S. dollar, while indicative of a strong economy, has also raised alarms over the negative effect on earnings of companies with overseas exposure.

“The thought is that earnings will be better and the economy is strong enough to be able to withstand higher interest rates, and that is why we’re not seeing a decline in stocks,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

“That being said, the stronger dollar and higher interest rates will at some point filter through to earnings. It’s just a matter of when and how.”

Economic data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices moderated in November, but the underlying trend continued to point to firming inflation pressures.

Yahoo fell 6.1 per cent to $38.41 after the technology company disclosed a massive data breach that raised fears Verizon might kill a deal to buy its core internet business. Verizon was up 0.3 per cent at $51.81.

About 8.18 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 7.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 161 new highs and 59 new lows.

