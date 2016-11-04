Canada’s benchmark stock index on Friday closed at its lowest in six weeks on declines in energy and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 74.17 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 14,509.25, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower for the ninth straight session, unnerved by a recent tightening in the U.S. presidential election race.

“The whole political environment is taking a lot of the excitement out of the market,” said Susan Da Sie, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, adding that the overhang could continue even after Tuesday’s U.S. elections.

For the week, the TSX fell 1.9 per cent, the largest one-week decline since February.

The uncertain U.S. interest rate outlook and recent sharp drop in oil prices have also weighed on the market, Da Sie said.

U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Oil futures fell by their biggest weekly percentage decline since January of around 9 per cent as signs of tensions resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could scupper a key supply cut pact. U.S. crude oil futures settled 59 cents lower at $44.07 a barrel.

The energy group fell nearly 1 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd down 2 per cent to C$40.12. The oil sands crude producer was set to become the first to restart a deferred major project since the global oil price slump began in 2014.

The most influential weights also included several big banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.1 per cent to C$59.71 and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.8 per cent to C$82.06.

The financials group slipped 0.6 per cent, while nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

With traditional valuation measures such as the price-earnings ratio looking expensive, further growth in earnings is needed to support higher levels for the index, Da Sie said.

The Canadian economy unexpectedly added tens of thousands of jobs for a second straight month in October which might trim the chance of a rate cut from the Bank of Canada, analysts said.

Sierra Wireless Inc jumped 14.6 per cent to C$19.23 and Secure Energy Services Inc gained 9.4 per cent to C$8.63 after each reported quarterly earnings.

S&P 500 losing streak extends to ninth straight day

The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday for a ninth straight day, the longest losing streak for the benchmark index in more than 35 years, as investors stayed on edge ahead of an uncertain U.S. election.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also ended lower for a ninth-consecutive session, while the Dow industrials closed down for a seventh straight day.

Investors have been unnerved by signs of a tightening presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

Clinton had been thought to have a clear lead until the re-emergence last week of a controversy over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

“Investors are uncertain about the outcome of the election, and they have grown more uncertain since last Friday,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer with Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, South Carolina.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.39 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 17,888.28, the S&P 500 lost 3.48 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,085.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 5,046.37.

Despite the historic run, the S&P has pulled back by only about 3.1 per cent over that time. For the year, the index is up 2 per cent.

It was the 14th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 had declined for nine sessions in a row, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

On Friday, Wall Street had posted solid gains as of the afternoon, spurred by a strong U.S. employment report, but then lost steam and sold off into the close.

“Obviously the big concern this week has been the shift in the polls in the election. We did have a bounce for a period of time, but when it didn’t hold and people just decided to liquidate going into the close to reduce exposure in case any more news hits over the weekend,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“There’s a lot of headline risk out there.”

U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last month amid gains in construction, healthcare and professional and business services.

While that was below economists’ forecast for growth of 175,000 jobs, solid labour market fundamentals were underscored by revisions to August and September data, which showed 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

“The upward revisions over the last two months suggest that the overall picture is continued job growth,” said Kate Warne, investment strategist with Edward Jones in St. Louis. “That means that consumers have more money and that should continue to support economic growth.”

Higher-than-expected quarterly profits from biotech company Regeneron and health insurer Humana lifted those companies’ shares, along with the S&P healthcare sector, which rose 0.8 per cent on Friday.

Consumer staples were the worst-performing group, falling 1 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 148 new lows.

About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 6.6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error