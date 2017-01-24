The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched intraday record highs on Tuesday and the Dow was poised for its best day of the year, lifted by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The advance comes as investors assess quarterly earnings reports, while trying to find more clarity on President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

Mr. Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. He also met with chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers to push for more cars to be built in the United States.

“He is demonstrating that he is extremely business friendly, and I thought he had a good day today,” said Stephen Massocca, Chief Investment Officer, Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.

“The protectionist stuff will spook the market, the rest of it is spot-on.”

Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 6.7 per cent in the latest quarter, marking the strongest growth in two years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Despite stalling in recent weeks, the post-election rally has contributed to somewhat lofty valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times forward 12-month earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream, compared with the 10-year median of 14.2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.5 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 19,933.35, the S&P 500 gained 16.27 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 2,281.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.03 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 5,598.98.

GM shares were up 1.5 per cent and Ford rose 2.3 per cent, while Fiat Chrysler jumped 6.7 per cent.

The S&P financial sector climbed 1.5 per cent. The index had surged more than 16 percent in the wake of the election to the end of 2016 but has struggled in the new year, losing more than 1 percent through Monday.

Materials jumped nearly 3 per cent and were on track for their best day since February. The sector was bolstered by a 5-per-cent rise in DuPont, which reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

IBM, up 2.9 per cent, and Intel, up 2.6 per cent, were among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and helped lift the tech sector by 1.1 percent to put the sector on track for its best day this year.

Yahoo rose 3.3 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be completed in the second quarter.

Canadian stocks advanced for the third time in four sessions as oil prices climbed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.88 per cent to 15,616.92 at 2:40 p.m. in Toronto, after declining Monday. Energy shares buoyed the benchmark index as crude oil rallied for the fifth time in six sessions.

At the same time, Mr. Trump has put Canada and Mexico on notice that he’s determined to wring out more favorable terms for the U.S. from Nafta. Mr. Trump’s plan to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement was received in Mexico with a call to protect tariff-free trading, while in Canada, officials seemed more concerned about avoiding unintentional damage to the economy as the U.S. targets Mexico.

Materials shares were up 1.4 per cent as energy stocks climb 0.9 per cent to lead market higher in early trading

All 10 sectors sat higher on the day.

The Canadian dollar surged after Mr. Trump moved to advance the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would enable the country to ship more crude oil to the U.S. and buoy growth.

The currency rallied as much as 1 per cent to $1.3106 per U.S. dollar, outperforming all of its Group-of-10 peers and extending its advance this year to 2.1 per cent. It appreciated for a second day, recovering from a two-week low reached on Friday.

The currency was at $1.3158 per U.S. dollar at 2:22 p.m., close to its 200-day moving average of $1.3115 in Toronto.

Mr. Trump’s decision to move forward with the pipeline that would transport Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast is a departure from the Obama administration, which rejected the project in 2015. It helped reignite a rally in the currency that was halted last week by comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who said he was prepared to cut interest rates if the U.S. administration imposes protectionist measures that derail the nation’s economy.

“The market reaction is quite aggressive, but it’s also happening in the context of broader U.S. dollar weakness, so the move in the Canadian dollar is amplified,” said Eric Theoret, a currency strategist at Bank of Nova Scotia in Toronto, who expects the currency to weaken to $1.40 per U.S. dollar by the middle of the year. “Poloz was pretty clear last week that Canadian dollar strength was a headwind for growth and inflation. Some may have piled into bullish U.S. dollar trades only to be stopped out on this morning’s announcement.”

Crude advanced as Iraq said it’s close to implementing its share of pledged output curbs as part of OPEC’s effort to trim bloated global inventories.

Futures rose as much as 1.5 per cent in New York. Iraq has trimmed supply by 180,000 barrels a day and will cut a further 30,000 a day by the end of the month, Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said. Mr. Trump took steps to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines while foreshadowing a “renegotiation” of terms. Gains accelerated as the dollar slipped and U.S. equities climbed.

Oil has held above $50 a barrel since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other countries agreed late last year to curtail supply by about 1.8 million barrels a day. While Saudi Arabia says more than 80 per cent of the targeted cut has been implemented since the deal took effect Jan. 1, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned Tuesday that prices above $60 will boost output, including from shale. U.S. drillers last week added the most oil rigs since 2013.

“The market is having to filter a lot right now: Keystone, Trump and OPEC issues,” Tim Pickering, founder and chief investment officer of Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. in Calgary, said by phone. “OPEC adherence appears to be a lot better than anticipated.”

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery rose 72 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $53.47 a barrel at 12:47 p.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 17 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement climbed 48 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $55.71 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, trading at a $2.24 premium to WTI.



With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error