U.S. stocks rose from session lows to trade little changed, while Treasuries remained higher as the Associated Press reported the Republicans canceled a vote on the health-care bill.

The S&P 500 Index had turned lower amid reports GOP leaders did not have enough votes to pass the House of Representatives. Bank shares headed for the worst week in 14 months as investors speculate the party infighting could delay the Trump administration’s efforts to implement pro-growth policies and financial reforms. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 2.40 percent, while the dollar retreated. Oil gained as OPEC members prepared to meet for a review of production cuts.

The political wrangling in Washington captivated Wall Street as investors assessed the impact on potential tax and spending reforms. Reflation trades sparked by Trump’s election have faltered in March as the administration remains far from delivering on pro-growth policies that boosted stocks and the dollar. The White House demanded a vote Friday and threatened to move on to other policy priorities, including tax reform.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,346.33 at 3:39 p.m. in New York. The index is down more than 1.5 percent in the five days, poised for its worst week of the year.

Banks led losses with the biggest drop since January 2016, on speculation the political turmoil will delay roll backs to regulations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 percent to cap a 0.5 percent drop in the year.

Japan’s Topix trimmed some losses for a week that included the biggest one-day drop since Trump’s election. The index finished with a 1.4 percent decline for the week. The MSCI Asia Pacific fared better, with a 0.1 percent decrease.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Index lost 0.1 percent as it heads for a weekly slide of 0.7 percent. The measure Thursday eked out a gain to snap a six-day losing streak.

The British pound weakened 0.3 percent to $1.2479, while the euro added 0.1 percent to $1.0797.

The Mexican peso has rallied about 9 percent versus the dollar this year, setting up for the best first quarter performance in more than two decades.

Bonds

U.S. Treasuries advanced after erasing overnight declines. Yields were within a basis point of Thursday’s closing level.

Ten-year yields remained pinned between the average price over the past 50 days and the 100-day moving average for a third straight day.

European bonds shrugged off stronger-than-expected purchasing managers data out of Germany and France. French 10-year yields dropped four basis points to 1.001 percent.

The yield on bund benchmarks fell two basis points to 0.413 percent.

Commodities

Crude prices headed for a weekly loss as OPEC and its market allies prepared to review cuts, while rising U.S. inventories indicated the measures aren’t working yet.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.3 percent Friday to $47.84 a barrel, trimming the weekly loss to 2 percent.

Gold futures were little changed at $1,250.90, holding the week’s gain at 1.4 percent.

Iron ore futures in China posted an unprecedented weekly loss; the most-active contract in Singapore is lower for a sixth day; and spot prices had the biggest slump since November.

