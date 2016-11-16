Canadian stocks fell on Wednesday after climbing the most in seven weeks, as material producers slumped with metals and banks slipped a second day on speculation gains had gone too far too quickly in the past week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.16 per cent, or 22.88 points, 14,733.22 in Toronto, halting a two-day advance. The equity benchmark is up 13 per cent in 2016, making it the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg. Canadian stocks are about 9 per cent more expensive than their peers in the S&P 500 Index.

Global markets retreated as government bonds tumbled around the world and the dollar rose against most major peers amid rising speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

Financial shares declined after leading a rally in equities in the week following Donald Trump’s election win, on speculation his policies will goose domestic economic growth. Fairfax Financial Holdings fell 2.7 per cent, while Manulife Financial Corp. declined 0.8 per cent.

Materials and energy producers led declines, with four of the index’s 10 main groups rising.

Natural resource producers are the top-performing companies in the Canadian market this year, with materials stocks rallying 40 per cent year-to-date on a rebound in commodities prices from gold to crude. Teck Resources Ltd., the nation’s largest diversified miner, is the top stock in the index, up almost six-fold this year as prices for coking coal and zinc have also surged.

The S&P and the Dow fell on Wednesday as financial stocks ended their seven-day rally, but gains in technology shares kept the Nasdaq in positive territory as investors continued to prepare their portfolios for a Donald Trump presidency.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the real estate mogul’s surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election. The Dow has closed higher for seven days, with the last four at record levels.

But investors were still looking for clarity on how much of Mr. Trump’s campaign promises would become a reality, while preparing for higher interest rates and inflation.

His proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending are seen boosting economic activity and inflation, while a dismantling of foreign trade agreements or an imposition of tariffs on imports would be expected to hurt the U.S. economy.

“You’ve got a little bit of a hangover from the Trump rally today,” said Steven Chiavarone, a New York-based associate portfolio manager at Federated Investors Global Allocation Fund. “The market priced in pretty quickly a very rosy scenario but now you’re seeing a little doubt on the counter frame as he puts together his team.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially down 54.92 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 18,868.14, the S&P 500 had lost 3.45 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,176.95 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 18.96 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 5,294.58.

While financial stocks gave back gains on Wednesday they were still well above their pre-election levels as investors are betting on higher interest rates and lighter regulation.

Even with a 1.4-per-cent decline, the financial sector is still over 9 per cent higher than before the election. JPMorgan’s 2.5-per-cent fall weighed the most on that sector.

The S&P technology index, which is down 1 per cent since the election, rose 0.9 per cent and led the gainers on Wednesday, helped by Apple and Microsoft.

U.S. technology companies, most of which manufacture their products overseas, could bear some of the biggest brunt of any new trade restrictions.

Traders are pricing in an 81-per-cent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates in December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Despite the recent pullback, technical analysts say they expect the S&P 500 to hit a record high in the near future.

“Short-term overbought conditions could generate consolidation in the days ahead, but we expect the SPX to ultimately follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 Index to new highs,” Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, said in a note.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of currencies, hit 100.57, its highest since April 2003. It was last up 0.14 per cent at 100.37.

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to $1.0683, while the yen was little changed at 109.13 per dollar, having earlier fallen to 109.75. The greenback rose to an eight-year high against the Chinese yuan of 6.8798 yuan.

“The market has gone a bit too far ahead of itself. It looks vulnerable for a short-term pullback,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York, referring to the dollar rally.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.21 per cent, while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe edged down 0.06 per cent.

Oil prices eased in volatile trading on Wednesday as the market gave more weight to a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory build than Russia’s comments about a possible meeting with Saudi Arabia that renewed hopes for a production freeze deal.

Brent futures fell 32 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to settle at $46.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 24 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at $45.57 per barrel.

That followed a near 6-per-cent price surge on Tuesday on news the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would renew efforts to limit production ahead of its official meeting in Vienna.

Russia said it was ready to support OPEC’s decision on an output freeze and sees big chances that the oil producers’ group can agree on the terms of the freeze by Nov. 30, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks increased for a third straight week and rose by a bigger-than-expected 5.3 million barrels last week, topping analysts’ 1.5 million-barrel build in a Reuters poll.

“Fundamentals are weighing on oil prices following the release of the weekly oil inventory report from the U.S,” said Abhishek Kumar, senior analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

“Price volatility will increase as we approach the OPEC meeting scheduled for Nov. 30, but markets will not ignore fundamentals,” Mr. Kumar said.

With files from Bloomberg News

