U.S. stocks rose on Monday as a surge in oil prices to one-year high boosted shares of energy companies.

Oil prices rose after Russia said it would join a proposed deal to cap production in a bid to stem a two-year price slide.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a 1.76 per cent rise in the energy sector. Exxon and Chevron were among the top influences on the S&P and the Dow.

“Today is also a little bit of a relief rally from last week. With the bond market closed, it’s safe to go ahead and buy stocks,” said Aaron Jett, vice president of global equity research at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

The U.S. bond market was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

The dollar, which has been swinging between gains and losses for the past five trading days, was up 0.2 per cent against a basket of major currencies. The pound fell again on Monday.

At 11:35 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.76 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 18,368.25.

The S&P 500 was up 13.68 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 2,167.42 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 43.77 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 5,336.17. Twitter dropped 14.2 per cent after Bloomberg reported on Saturday that “top potential bidders”, including Apple, Salesforce.com and Alphabet had lost interest in the company.

Apple shares rose nearly 2 per cent, Salesforce 5.3 per cent and Alphabet 0.9 per cent.

Mylan was the top gainer on the S&P, rising 8.5 per cent after the drugmaker on Friday said it would pay $465-million to settle questions over whether it underpaid U.S. government healthcare programs by misclassifying its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.

Merck rose 2.4 per cent after clinical data showed its Keytruda immunotherapy offered big benefits in previously untreated lung cancer patients, either when given on its own or with chemotherapy.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,250 to 631. On the Nasdaq, 1,965 issues rose and 653 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 104 new highs and 19 new lows.

