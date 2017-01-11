U.S. stocks pared gains as comments by Donald Trump critical of pharmaceutical pricing sent health-care shares lower. The U.S. dollar remained higher while Treasuries fluctuated as investors look for clues on the conviction behind the president-elect’s policy proclamations.

The S&P 500 Index erased a gain of 0.3 per cent, with health-care shares tumbling 1 per cent after Mr. Trump suggested changes to how American pays for its prescription drugs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.37 per cent. The greeback rallied, while the three worst-performing major currencies of 2017 - the pound, Mexican peso and Turkish lira - extended their slide. Oil rose and gold slipped.

“They are getting away with murder; pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there is very little bidding,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference in New York. “We are going to start bidding, we are going to save billions of dollars.”

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index lost 2.8 per cent in New York, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Index was down 1.6 per cent.

It was hoped the president-elect’s address would provide details on the timing and scope of planned policies from infrastructure spending to trade pacts that will set the tone on financial markets in 2017. The dollar and stocks have been stuck in a month-long rut since the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Speculation Mr. Trump will pursue a pro-growth agenda unencumbered by backlash from any protectionist moves sparked the rallies that drove American equities to records and the dollar to a 14-year high.

“There’s quite a lot of positioning that Trump delivers at least part of the stimulus he promises,” said Christopher Jeffery, asset allocation strategist at Legal & General Investment Management in London, who has recently adopted neutral weighting on the dollar from a more-bullish stance. “We worry that positioning has become stretched and that he doesn’t deliver.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent at 11:35 a.m. in New York. The index is up almost 6 per cent since Trump’s election, though it’s virtually unchanged since Dec. 13, the day before the Fed decision.

The Dow all but erased a gain of 117.89 points to trade little changed at 19,858.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the greenback against 10 major peers, gained 0.7 per cent to match the level it held the day after the Fed’s rate hike.

Canada’s main stock index erased slight gains during Mr. Trump's speech.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,406.03.



The index's health care group was down 2 per cent.

Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co fell 6.9 per cent to $9.46, extending a sharp fall to a record low in the prior session as its poor holiday season sales and lower outlook led several banks to slash price targets on the stock.

Oil increased after a government report showed U.S. refiners processed a record amount of crude last week.

Refineries nationwide used 17.1 million barrels a day of crude last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, the most in weekly data going back to 1989. Refineries operated at the highest utilization rate since September before they perform planned seasonal maintenance. Oil stockpiles rose 4.1 million barrels, more than the 1.5 million barrel increase forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Refineries are cranking out production to build fuel stockpiles before they go into maintenance,” said Craig Bethune, a fund manager at Manulife Asset Management Ltd. in Toronto who focuses on energy and natural resources investments. “Seasonally, it’s not that unusual to see big inventory builds.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $1.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for March settlement rose $1.31 to $54.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Mexico’s peso weakened to a historic low of 22 per dollar on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump began his news conference.

The peso was the worst-performing major currency last year, weakening 20 per cent against the dollar as Trump closed in on the U.S. presidency.

The currency pared losses slightly after passing the psychological 22 peso barrier to trade at 21.90 per dollar, dipping 0.45 per cent.

The peso’s depreciation has sped up in the first few days of 2017. Trump told major automakers last week to expect high taxes on vehicles made in Mexico that are sold in the United States as he attempts to bring back manufacturing jobs.

Report Typo/Error