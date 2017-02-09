Wall Street’s three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would make a “phenomenal” tax announcement over the next two or three weeks.

A post-election rally has sent Wall Street’s indexes to record highs on bets that Mr. Trump would usher in an era of tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

“Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league,” Mr. Trump said in a meeting with airline executives.

Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank, said this was another ‘Trump On’ trade day.

“We’re finally seeing some of the proposed policies being put into place.”

At 12:39 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.94 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 20,180.28, the S&P 500 was up 12.63 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,307.3 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 32.24 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 5,714.69.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. The S&P 500 financial index rose 1.3 percent and was on track to snap a three-day losing streak.

The utilities sector, which is considered a defensive bet, was down 0.88 percent.

Among stocks, Viacom rose 2.5 per cent as its quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations.

Coca-Cola fell 2.3 per cent to $41.13 after the beverage maker forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.

Twitter sank 10.7 per cent after the microblogging website reported lower advertising revenue in its latest quarter.

Airline stocks, including JetBlue, Delta and United Continental rose more than 2 per cent after Mr. Trump met with top executives of the companies.

A report from the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 43-year low of 234,000 last week, pointing to tighter labour market conditions.

Canada’s main stock index also rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 percent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.

Suncor Energy Inc climbed 2.7 per cent to $41.61. Canada’s largest oil and gas company reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of higher global crude prices and improved reliability at the Syncrude oil sands project.

The overall energy group gained 2 per cent, while U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent at $52.93 a barrel after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world’s biggest oil market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.99 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,609.03.

