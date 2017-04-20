U.S. stocks were higher in on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index on track for its best day in about seven weeks, as American Express set the tone for the latest batch of earnings.

The credit card company was up 5.8 per cent as the top boost to the Dow Industrials after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit late Wednesday.

CSX Corp, up 5.6 per cent, was one of the best performers on the S&P 500 after the railroad company reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit driven by rising freight volumes and said it plans to cut costs and boost profitability moving forward.

“They really are just focusing now on the micro, which they should be, on the earnings and what the earnings are saying,” said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities in New York.

“Investors are putting the geopolitical stuff to the back of the bus at the moment and they are really focusing on what they should be.”

Major indexes had scuffled in recent days, falling for two straight weeks to retreat from record levels as worries about President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his pro-growth promises raised some concern about stretched stock valuations.

Mounting tensions between North Korea and the United States and the looming French presidential elections also served to heighten investor caution.

Of the 82 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday afternoon, about 75 percent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71-per-cent average for the past four quarters.

Overall, profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 11.1 per cent in the quarter, the best since 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.94 points, or 0.98 percent, to 20,605.43, the S&P 500 gained 21.25 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 2,359.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.98 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 5,923.01.

Each of the three major indexes were on pace for their biggest daily percentage gain since March 1. The S&P 500 climbed back above its 50-day moving average, a level that had acted as resistance after the index fell below it last week.

Recent polls showed centrist Emmanuel Macron hung on to his lead as favorite to win France’s presidential election in a four-way race that is too close to call.

Philip Morris fell 3.8 per cent to $109.61 as the biggest drag to the benchmark S&P index after the tobacco maker’s first-quarter profit forecast fell below estimates.

Key companies scheduled to report results after the close on Thursday include Dow component Visa and toymaker Mattel .

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and as many financial shares also gained.

Canadian Pacific was the most influential gainer on the index, adding 3 per cent to $208.07 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and expressed optimism that demand was improving.

Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co, rose 2.2 percent to $100.84.

At 2:55 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.10 points, or 0.5 percent, at 15,630/98. Eight of its 10 main groups gained.

The euro and stocks on major markets recovered on Thursday as a market-friendly presidential candidate held the lead ahead of Sunday’s first-round election in France, while the yen and U.S. Treasury debt prices weakened.

Former French finance minister, Emmanuel Macron, remained atop the polls for Sunday’s French vote, but the election is still a four-way battle in the first round on April 23. Should Mr. Macron rank first or second in Sunday’s poll, he is seen easily winning the runoff vote on May 7 after remaining candidates are eliminated.

However, after surprises in last year’s U.S. election and the UK Brexit referendum, voter indecision and low turnout could catch markets wrong-footed yet again.

France’s CAC stock index jumped 1.5 per cent, its strongest daily performance since March 1.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.2 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.62 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.55 percent.

Currency traders said short-term players were closing out positions taken in anticipation of euro weakness before the French election, emboldened by the steady stream of polls confirming that centrist Macron would lead returns on Sunday.

“Short euro is still one of the larger positions out there. No risk on the table means take some of that off,” said BMO strategist Stephen Gallo.

“(But) there is still no fundamental reason for the euro to be rising here.”

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.04 per cent, with the euro up 0.1 per cent to $1.072.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.39 percent versus the greenback at 109.31 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2809, up 0.25 per cent on the day.

Oil prices fell further after Wednesday’s steep losses, with rising U.S. production weighing against comments from leading Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was likely.

U.S. crude fell 0.22 per cent to $50.74 per barrel and Brent was last at $53.02, up 0.17 percent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors waited on the results from the French election, after the 10-year yield earlier failed to break below key technical resistance at 2.19 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 2.2356 per cent, from 2.202 percent late on Wednesday.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,280.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.05 per cent to $1,282.70 an ounce.

Copper rose 1.43 per cent to $5,635.50 a tonne.

