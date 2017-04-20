U.S. stocks were higher in early afternoon trading on Thursday, with gains in American Express keeping the Dow Jones Industrial Average largely on track to snap a two-day losing streak.

The credit card company was up 5.5 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Apple rose 1.5 per cent after Morgan Stanley and Stifel raised their price targets on the stock, helping lift both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

“As we see a steady stream of earnings, on balance the season has been better and that’s helping the market today,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

With Wall Street near record levels and worries over President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his pro-growth promises, investors are hoping first-quarter earnings will be strong enough to justify lofty market valuations.

Of the 82 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday afternoon, about 75 per cent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71 per cent average for the past four quarters.

Overall, profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 11.1 per cent in the quarter, the best since 2011.

However, mounting tensions between North Korea and the United States and the looming French presidential elections continued to weigh on investors’ minds.

“Investors are definitely nervous about the upcoming French elections and the situation in North Korea and Syria. Friday should be a risk-off trading day ahead of the election,” Hogan said.

A closely watched poll showed Centrist Emmanuel Macron hung on to his lead as favorite to win France’s presidential election in a four-way race that is too close to call.

Oil prices were little changed in a seesaw trading session, as investors weighed rising U.S. production against comments from leading Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was likely.

Oil majors Chevron and Exxon were up about 1.3 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 164.63 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 20,569.12 and the S&P 500 was up 16.66 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,354.83. The Nasdaq Composite was up 50.18 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 5,913.21.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the industrials index’s 1.2-per-cent rise leading the advancers, helped by gains in CSX Corp.

The stock jumped 6.7 per cent to $50.11 after the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator’s quarterly profit beat estimates. The stock was among the biggest boosts to the S&P.

Philip Morris fell 3.8 per cent to $109.53 after the tobacco maker’s first-quarter profit forecast fell below estimates.

Key companies scheduled to report results on Thursday include Dow component Visa and toymaker Mattel.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and as many financial shares also gained.

Canadian Pacific was the most influential gainer on the index, adding 3 per cent to $208.07 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and expressed optimism that demand was improving.

Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co, rose 2.2 percent to $100.84.

At 1:44 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.21 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,637.09. Eight of its 10 main groups gained.

