Canada’s main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 92.35 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 15,598.57. Eight of its 10 main groups gained.

The index has rebounded more than 2 per cent from a three-month low last week at 15,241.55, helped by Canada’s government holding off from increased taxes on investors in its budget.

U.S. crude prices jumped over 1 per cent, and the energy group gained 2.1 percent, led by a 1.1-per-cent rise in the shares of pipeline company Enbridge Inc. to $55.75.

Royal Bank of Canada rose nearly 1.1 per cent to $97.82, and the overall financials group gained 0.9 per cent as data showed that U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest since December 2000. That boosted the shares of U.S. banks and helped to stall the recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

Goldcorp’s shares fell 6.9 per cent to $19.98, Barrick Gold’s stock declined 2.5 per cent to $25.55 as spot gold prices edged lower from a one-month intraday high on Monday.

The two companies on Tuesday announced they would team up to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 per cent.

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high.

The S&P 500’s best day in nearly two weeks came after a record-setting rally for stocks in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election in November had stalled this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped an eight-day losing streak, which had been its longest run of losses since 2011.

U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism, while the trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in February. The economy’s strengthening fundamentals were bolstered by other data showing further increases in house prices in January.

The data “underscore what has been going on really in this whole rally, and that is that confidence is pretty high and optimism is high and that has kind of been underpinning the resiliency of the equity markets,” said Jim Davis, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Springfield, Illinois.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.52 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 20,701.5, the S&P 500 gained 16.98 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 2,358.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.77 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,875.14.

Tuesday’s gains follow declines last week as investors fretted over Mr. Trump’s ability to enact his agenda after his fellow Republicans failed to pass their healthcare bill.

However, investors appear to have shrugged off the setback, choosing instead to focus on Mr. Trump’s promise of reforming the U.S. tax code, which has been a key driver in the post-election record rally.

“You have got maybe some rethinking of the political calculus related to the demise of healthcare, but what that may mean for a quicker focus on tax reform,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The financial and energy sectors, which have lagged the broader market this year, fueled the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

The financial sector jumped 1.4 per cent, with JPMorgan and Bank of America giving big boosts to the S&P 500. Energy shares gained 1.3 per cent, supported by stronger oil prices.

The Dow Jones Transport Average, seen by some as a barometer of the economy, gained 1.8 per cent for its second-best day of the year.

Apple rose 2.1 per cent and gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, as the shares hit an all-time high.

In corporate news, General Motors rose 2.4 per cent after activist investor David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital urged the carmaker to split its stock into two classes.

Tesla rose 2.7 per cent after disclosing that Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings had taken a 5-per-cent stake in the electric car maker for $1.78 billion.

Darden Restaurants jumped 9.3 per cent, making it the best performer on the S&P 500, after the Olive Garden owner announced quarterly results and said it would buy Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for $780 million.

Oil prices rose as much as 2 per cent on Tuesday after a severe disruption to Libyan oil supplies and as officials suggested OPEC and other producing countries could extend an output cuts deal to the end of the year.

Armed factions have blocked production at the western Libyan oilfields of Sharara and Wafa, reducing output by 252,000 barrels per day (bpd), about a third , said a source at the National Oil Corp (NOC).

NOC has declared force majeure on crude loadings from those oilfields.

Brent crude rose 58 cents, or 1.14 per cent to settle end $51.33 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended the session 64 cents, or 1.34 percent higher at$48.37 a barrel. Both benchmarks were up about 2 percent at their session highs.

“The closure of two Libyan oil fields ... is supporting the market today with the timing of a potential restart uncertain after militias in western Libya shut key pipelines,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.

“Past outages have ranged from a few days all the way up to two years, although the need for oil revenues will be a strong incentive to negotiate a pipeline restart sooner rather than later.”

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut output and reduce the global crude glut is likely to be extended beyond June. Russia, a non-OPEC member, is seen as a wild card. However, Russia and Iran signed a joint statement saying they will keep cooperating to reduce output.

Non-OPEC member Azerbaijan also said it was ready to join an extension of the deal.

Major oil traders gathered in Switzerland this week said they expected the output cuts to be extended, providing Russia complies.

Still, resurgent U.S. oil production and record domestic crude inventories have kept pressuring oil prices. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted that data will show U.S. crude oil stocks rose 1.2 million barrels in the latest week.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 4:30 p.m. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Saxo Bank Head of Commodity Strategy Ole Hansen said “an increase of more than 322,000 barrels will see Cushing hit a record.”

Rising stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage and delivery point for WTI tend to depress the price of the U.S. benchmark. Rising domestic production has pushed WTI’s discount to Brent to its steepest since the United States lifted a ban on exports in late 2015. Analysts and traders said they expect U.S. crude exports to pick up.

