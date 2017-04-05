U.S. stocks ended lower after a late afternoon reversal on Wednesday following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private sector jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41.02 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 20,648.22, the S&P 500 had lost 7.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,352.91 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 34.13 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 5,864.48.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index fell 26.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,642.99 after rising to nearly a six-week high earlier in the day. The Canadian dollar was off slightly at 74.46 cents (U.S.).

Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5-trillion (U.S.) balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes released at 2 p.m. ET showed.

“A little bit of the optimism has ebbed out of the market,” due to the additional signs of monetary policy tightening, according to Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, at Cornerstone Financial Partners, in Huntersville, North Carolina.

The Nasdaq biotechnology index turned negative shortly after the minutes, likely because investors turned away from riskier investments after the news, according to Mr. Zaccarelli.

An earlier stocks rally was driven by a report from payrolls processor ADP, which showed the most workers were added in March since December, 2014, pointing to further tightening of the labour market.

“It may be a bit negative for equities and that’s put in a bid for Treasuries,” said Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O’Brien and Associates in Chicago.

The U.S. dollar index, which had gained after the ADP labour report, turned lower and was down 0.1 per cent.

Oil prices rose on an outage at the largest UK North Sea oil field, but gains were tempered by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high.

Prices rose early and then seesawed after the U.S. government reported a weekly rise in crude inventories of 1.6 million barrels.

Analysts had expected a decrease of 435,000 barrels, and the build reported by the Energy Information Administration came as a double surprise after an industry group had reported a draw.

U.S. crude rose 12 cents to settle at $51.15 a barrel while Brent settled up 19 cents at $54.53.

In Toronto, seven of the TSX’s sectors were down, led lower by health care and information technology sectors. Valeant Pharmceuticals was down 6.5 per cent, Rogers Communications fell 1 per cent, which Hudson’s Bay rose 7.6 per cent after posting disappointing earnings but talk of a “major reinvention” boosted the shares. Cenovus Energy gained 1.6 per cent.

Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago also said the late afternoon selloff was related to the Fed minutes and the comment that the Fed sees a change to its reinvestment policy as likely to be appropriate.

