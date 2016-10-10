Stocks rose with oil as Saudi Arabia and Russia expressed optimism for an OPEC output deal. Mexico’s peso climbed on speculation Republican candidate Donald Trump’s performance in a second presidential debate wasn’t strong enough to boost his chances of winning the race.

Energy shares contributed the most to the advance in equities as crude topped $50 a barrel after President Vladimir Putin said Russia is willing to consider freezing or cutting oil output in cooperation with OPEC. The Mexican peso led gains in major currencies, while China’s yuan fell to the lowest since 2010 as the nation’s markets opened after a holiday. U.K. 10-year gilt yields touched a three-month high on concern the plunging pound will fuel inflation.

Equity markets face risks from the U.S. elections to higher borrowing costs and corporate earnings in the final quarter of the year, with strategists saying a holiday rally is not in the cards. A phone poll by CNN indicated a win for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Sunday’s debate, after Trump’s campaign was hit by a 2005 video in which he made vulgar comments about women. Traders are also keeping a close eye on crude as ministers from some of the largest producers gather in Turkey to discuss ways to end a supply glut.

“The gains today could be because Putin has said that he’s willing to reduce output and freeze production to increase the price of oil,” said John Conlon, chief equity strategist at People’s United Wealth Management, which oversees $5.5-billion. “The earnings season is now going to be grabbing attention for the next three weeks. Earnings are going to push the interest rate and oil discussion aside.”

Stocks

MSCI’s gauges of global and emerging-market equities climbed with oil. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent to 2,163.82 at 9:30 a.m. in New York. U.S. stocks have gotten off to a rocky start in October as recent economic data and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials boosted speculation of a rate increase by year-end.

“We’re on shaky ground and there’s a lot to digest in this quarter – earnings, politics and the Fed,” said Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, an equity strategist at Deutsche Postbank AG in Bonn, Germany. “It’s really not easy to assess how these factors will impact the market. The S&P 500 will struggle to make any meaningful strides by the end of the year, and investors sitting on even single-digit returns will be satisfied.”

European stocks headed for their first gain in four days amid investor speculation that the upcoming earnings season will show that fears over the regions’ banks and the effects of Brexit were overdone.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.3 per cent to 340.57. The equity benchmark reversed a drop of as much as 0.6 per cent, as automakers advanced and a 2.5 per cent rebound in Deutsche Bank AG helped lenders pare declines. Almost all major western-European markets climbed, with Greek and Italian shares leading.

Commodities

Oil rose 1.6 per cent in New York after earlier falling as much as 1.3 per cent. Many other producers have expressed their readiness to work with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Saudi Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid Al-Falih said. He will meet in the next couple of days with his Russian counterpart, who said on Monday his country is ready for an accord with OPEC after the group’s members agree on quotas.

“The Russian comments are having an influence in the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Copenhagen. “The market remains very headline-driven with the flow of comments coming from Istanbul.”

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery gained as much as 81 cents to $50.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after dropping as much as 66 cents.

Currencies

Mexico’s currency added 1.9 per cent to 18.9427 per dollar after touching 18.9106, its strongest level since Sept. 13.

The peso has depreciated more than 9 per cent this year as Trump’s popularity gathered pace amid his calls to renegotiate or end trade deals with Mexico and force the country to pay for a wall along the U.S. border. It slid to a record low hours before the first debate on Sept. 26, then rebounded amid perceptions Clinton won the day. This time around, the peso surged to the day’s high as Trump sought to dismiss the video comments, then pared gains as Trump attacked Clinton for her use of a private e-mail server.

“Mexico is the most exposed to any dramatic change in U.S. politics as around 80 per cent of its exports go to the U.S.,” said Simon Quijano-Evans, an emerging-markets strategist at Legal & General Group Plc in London. “The U.S. election results will be a major driver of what happens next” for emerging markets, he said.

The yuan lost 0.5 per cent to 6.7044 per dollar after weakening to as low as 6.7051. A gauge of dollar strength rose 1 per cent last week, when mainland financial markets were on holiday. Before Monday, there was speculation China’s central bank was preventing the currency from falling below the 6.7 level as it sought to limit capital outflows.

“This sends the signal that the yuan’s future path may be more event-driven, meaning China will allow it to drift lower when there is a big event on the dollar as we saw last week,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.

The pound retreated 0.4 per cent to $1.2391 after ending Friday down 1.4 per cent. Sterling slumped more than 6 per cent in early Asian trading last session in what was described as a flash crash. The currency is under pressure amid concern Britain will face a so-called hard Brexit that involves restricted access to the world’s largest trading bloc.

Bonds

The yield on U.K. 10-year gilts increased three basis points to 1.00 per cent, after last week rising above that level for the first time since late June. Gilts have slid as the pound’s plunge prompted investors to boost wagers that inflation will accelerate, with the 10-year break-even rate, derived from the difference in yield between regular and index-linked bonds, reaching the widest since January 2014.

Portuguese bonds outperformed their euro-area counterparts after the country’s finance chief said that rating company DBRS Ltd. had a positive assessment of Portugal’s fiscal efforts, strengthening the government’s conviction that it will keep the investment-grade rating that allows it to qualify for the European Central Bank’s asset-purchase program. The 10-year yield dropped 15 basis points to 3.43 per cent, its first decline in four days.

Germany’s bunds slipped, with the 10-year yield rising two basis points to 0.04 per cent. Trading in Treasuries was closed Monday for holidays in Japan and the U.S.

