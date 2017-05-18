North American markets rebounded on Thursday from their biggest sell-off in more than eight months, with major indexes recovering some of the previous session’s steep losses.

Strong U.S. economic data offered support, but some investors were still anxious after reports the U.S. President tried to interfere with an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia.

“This whole bull market is all about panic attacks followed by relief rallies, and this was another one,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc in Brookville, NY. “My hunch is that the Trump impeachment panic attack was a one-day wonder and we’ll move on from there.”

Equity investors are carefully watching events that could help or hurt Donald Trump’s ability to implement proposals such as tax reform and deregulation as at least some of the stock market’s post election rally has been thanks to those proposals.

“People want to get some clarity on what’s going to happen here,” said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.56 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 20,663.49, the S&P 500 gained 8.71 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,365.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.89 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 6,055.13.

Canada’s main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.52 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,277.20.

It had earlier fallen to 15,164.73, its lowest level since Dec. 7.

The Telecommunications Services sector was the S&P’s biggest percentage gainer with a 1.2-per-cent rise. U.S. telecom regulators voted to advance a Republican plan to reverse a 2015 “net neutrality” order.

“The fact you saw the party in charge have an impact on something might have led people to think, maybe they can get something done,” said Sampson.

Earlier in the day the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said business activity index rose in May after declining for two months. Weekly unemployment data also pointed to strength in the labor market.

Indexes briefly pared gains earlier in the day after a speeding car crashed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, killing one and injuring 22 people. The incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism, witnesses, police and news media said.

The S&P 500’s technology sector, one of the worst hit on Wednesday, rebounded 0.6 pe rcent.

Cisco fell 7.2 per cent after the networking gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Wal-Mart rose 3.2 per cent at $77.54 after its quarterly earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

Adding to market jitters across the Americas, Brazilian stocks triggered a 30-minute halt to trading after the benchmark Bovespa index fell 10 per cent following a report President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay to silence a potential witness in the country’s biggest-ever graft probe.

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF tumbled 13.8 per cent in 8.9 times the average volume over the past 10 trading days.

The MSCI’s all-country world equity index was down 0.33 per cent after dipping to its lowest since April 25 earlier in the day.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.89 per cent at 7,436.42 ending off lows.

U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows as stocks recovered from Wednesday’s dramatic drop, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds.

The 10-year notes were down 5/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, up from 2.22 percent late on Wednesday.

Spot gold dropped 1.0 per cent to $1,247.36 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar reversed early losses against a basket of major currencies getting a boost from the better-than-expected U.S. data.

“The readings on jobless claims and the Philly Fed index back expectations for faster (second quarter) growth and a Fed rate hike next month,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The dollar index rose 0.39 per cent, with the euro down 0.57 per cent to $1.1094.

Oil prices settled higher on Thursday, as key producing countries suggested they would extend supply cuts to reduce an ongoing global crude glut.

Brent crude settled up 30 cents at $52.51 a barrel, or half a percent. U.S. crude oil settled at $49.35 a barrel, up 28 cents, for the highest close since April 26.

Market watchers are growing more confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia will extend output cuts of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2018.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft will meet agreements with OPEC on oil output reductions, Igor Sechin, Rosneft chief executive, told reporters in Berlin.

Algeria, the African oil producer that played a key role bringing together support for OPEC’s output deal last year, said that most participating nations back a nine-month extension of the cuts.

“The majority of the countries support the proposition of Russia and Saudi Arabia,” Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa told reporters after meeting his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Both benchmarks rose on Wednesday after news of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and a dip in U.S. output. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories fell 1.8 million barrels in the week to May 12 to 520.8 million barrels.

In addition to U.S. crude stocks drawing down for the sixth consecutive week, the EIA showed an increase in refining rates.

But Michael Dei-Michei, head of research at JBC Energy in Vienna, said the market should consider that intermediate products - gas oils, diesel oil and other products - are not featured in the headline EIA numbers, and those stocks are rising, which could lead to higher finished product inventories. That could slow the supply drawdown.

“The effects of higher crude runs may not have fully filtered through yet, with stocks of unfinished oils having risen strongly over recent weeks, meaning that the headline categories should start to reflect some of this in the near future,” he said.

On May 25, leaders from OPEC and other producers will meet in Vienna to decide on output policy. The group is expected to prolong its agreement to limit production for up to nine months.

However, Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy, said with increased production in Libya and Nigeria, as well as the United States, sticking to current cuts might not be enough.

U.S. crude production has climbed 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million barrels per day, close to levels from top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

