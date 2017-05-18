Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months, with major indexes recovering some of the previous session’s steep losses.

Strong economic data offered support, but some investors were still anxious after reports the U.S. President tried to interfere with an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia.

Stocks extended gains late in the session after showing modest increases earlier in the day.

“This whole bull market is all about panic attacks followed by relief rallies, and this was another one,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc in Brookville, New York. “My hunch is that the Trump impeachment panic attack was a one-day wonder and we’ll move on from there.”

Equity investors are carefully watching events that could help or hurt Trump’s ability to implement proposals such as tax reform and deregulation as at least some of the stock market’s post election rally has been thanks to those proposals.

“People want to get some clarity on what’s going to happen here,” said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 117.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 20,724.38, the S&P 500 had gained 15.7 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 2,372.73 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 54.93 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,066.17.

Canada’s main stock index turned positive after hitting a five-month low in morning trade on Thursday, boosted by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks, while mining stocks were lower, along with prices of commodity metals.

Shares of the country’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada , rose 1.5 per cent to $92.84 and its biggest life insurer, Manulife Financial Corp, jumped 1.9 per cent to $23.10 a day after the financial sector slid on worries that Mr. Trump’s pro-business economic agenda could be slowed by political scandals.

At 2:49 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.05 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,321.73.

It had earlier fallen to 15,164.73, its lowest level since Dec. 7.

Earlier in the day the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business activity index unexpectedly rose in May after declining for the past two months. Weekly unemployment data also pointed to strength in the labor market.

Indexes briefly pared gains after a speeding car crashed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, killing one and injuring 22 people. The incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism, witnesses, police and news media said.

The S&P 500’s biggest drivers were the Healthcare sector and the Financial sector with 0.8-per-cent gains. The financial and technology sectors, which were the worst hit on Wednesday.

Cisco tumbled 7.6 per cent after the networking gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue that came in below analysts’ estimates.

Wal-Mart was up 3.2 per cent at $77.52 after the big-box retailer’s quarterly earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

Oil prices rose on Thursday ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting as key producing countries suggested they would adhere to production cuts to reduce a global crude glut.

Brent crude rose 30 cents a barrel to $52.51. U.S. crude oil rose 23 cents to $49.30.

Market watchers are growing more confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia will extend output cuts of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2018.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft will meet agreements with OPEC on oil output reductions, Igor Sechin, Rosneft chief executive, told reporters in Berlin.

Both crude oil benchmarks rose on Wednesday after news of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and a dip in U.S. output. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories fell 1.8 million barrels in the week to May 12 to 520.8 million barrels.

In addition to U.S. crude stocks drawing down for the sixth consecutive week, the EIA showed an increase in refining rates.

But Michael Dei-Michei, head of research at JBC Energy in Vienna, said the market should consider that intermediate products - gas oils, diesel oil and other products - are not featured in the headline EIA numbers, and those stocks are rising, which could lead to higher finished product inventories. That could slow the supply drawdown.

“The effects of higher crude runs may not have fully filtered through yet, with stocks of unfinished oils having risen strongly over recent weeks, meaning that the headline categories should start to reflect some of this in the near future,” he said.

On May 25, leaders from OPEC and other producers will meet in Vienna to decide on output policy. The group is expected to prolong its agreement to limit production for up to nine months.

However Gene McGillian, VP of Market Research at Tradition Energy, says with increased production in Libya and Nigeria, as well as the United States, sticking to current cuts might not be enough.

“When you balance that cut with the increase in other areas it’s probably a net-net cut of half a million a day,” he said, “The question is whether that 1.8 million barrel cut is enough to cut that overhang.”

U.S. crude production has climbed 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million barrels per day, close to levels from top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

