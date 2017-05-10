Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hans Albrecht

Special to The Globe and Mail

The VIX, an index that shows the market’s expectation of volatility, has spent the past five months trading between 10 and 13.

I’ve been fielding many questions about why the VIX is so low and whether that signifies “complacency.”

I don’t think “complacency” and the VIX should be used in the same sentence. VIX merely takes a snapshot of current sentiment – and market sentiment is calm and subdued.

