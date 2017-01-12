Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Markets become doubtful that all will be rosy under Donald Trump Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Nothing breeds doubts about Trumponomics faster than actual exposure to Donald Trump.

A day after the president-elect held his first press conference since July, markets have given his performance an emphatic thumbs down.

The greenback swooned, Treasury yields fell and Wall Street slid as investors expressed their disappointment at the lack of specifics in Mr. Trump’s rambling meeting with the media.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular