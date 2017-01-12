Nothing breeds doubts about Trumponomics faster than actual exposure to Donald Trump.
A day after the president-elect held his first press conference since July, markets have given his performance an emphatic thumbs down.
The greenback swooned, Treasury yields fell and Wall Street slid as investors expressed their disappointment at the lack of specifics in Mr. Trump’s rambling meeting with the media.Report Typo/Error
