The latest leg in the eight-year bull run in stocks has brought on a renewed rash of warnings over heightened valuations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday’s trading with a 12th consecutive record high, matching the longest such streak first set in 1987. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index, despite a broad sell-off on Friday and a further 70-point drop on Monday, is on its own record run, on track to post a 13th consecutive positive monthly return on Tuesday.Report Typo/Error
Updated February 27 4:44 PM EST.