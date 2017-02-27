The latest leg in the eight-year bull run in stocks has brought on a renewed rash of warnings over heightened valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday’s trading with a 12th consecutive record high, matching the longest such streak first set in 1987. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index, despite a broad sell-off on Friday and a further 70-point drop on Monday, is on its own record run, on track to post a 13th consecutive positive monthly return on Tuesday.

