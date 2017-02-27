Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Calls for a market correction are getting louder by the day Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The latest leg in the eight-year bull run in stocks has brought on a renewed rash of warnings over heightened valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday’s trading with a 12th consecutive record high, matching the longest such streak first set in 1987. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index, despite a broad sell-off on Friday and a further 70-point drop on Monday, is on its own record run, on track to post a 13th consecutive positive monthly return on Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Traders profit on Asia oil routes after OPEC cuts (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories