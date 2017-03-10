Since the semi-annual rebalancing of the INK Canadian Insider Index on Nov. 18, Martinrea International Inc. has been the best-performing member, up about 33 per cent.

While the impact of the border adjustment tax proposed by the House Republicans in the United States may be cause for concern in the Canadian auto industry, Martinrea insiders appear unfazed. In fact, chief executive officer Pat D’Eramo was buying earlier this week following the release of year-end earnings on March 2. Since the election of Donald Trump, his and other insider public market purchases total about $575,921.

