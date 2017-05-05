John Templeton, the great value investor, famously said that the four most expensive words in the English language are, This time, it’s different.

But what if, this time, he’s wrong?

Maybe the economy isn’t going back to its old ways any time soon. Maybe markets aren’t going to revert to historical patterns in short order.

If so, it’s possible that we’re in a new investing era, one in which frothy stocks will go on being frothy for years to come.

That, to be sure, is far from a sure thing, but it would be in keeping with the views expressed by a couple of respected thinkers who have recently spoken about the state of the U.S. economy. The points they make seem relevant to Canada, too, because many fundamental forces – in particular, low interest rates – are similar in both countries.

Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of money manager GMO, and Lisa Emsbo-Mattingly, director of research, global asset allocation, at Fidelity Investments, didn’t mention each other in their presentations but their perspectives are strikingly alike in some ways.

Both cite a disturbing lack of economic vibrancy. The fading vigour is apparent on many levels. Gross domestic product is expanding at a rate that would have been considered sickly a generation ago. New firms are being born at a much, much slower pace than in past decades. Old firms are sticking around longer than they used to.

The net result of this dwindling turnover is a geriatric private sector. We all know populations are aging at an unprecedented clip, but most of us don’t realize corporations are greying, too.

In a presentation to a National Bureau of Economic Research conference last month, Ms. Emsbo-Mattingly compared the current economy to a forest that has been clear cut and restocked with only one type of seedling. Instead of the diversified ecology that used to exist, where fledgling firms of all types were constantly popping up, “the big trees” now dominate.

The shift is striking. In the early 1990s, those big trees – firms more than 16 years old – made up less than a quarter of all U.S. businesses. Today, they account for more than a third of the total and there’s no end in sight to the aging trend, because new firms are becoming rarer. Despite all the hype that surrounds Silicon Valley and disruptive technology, the pace of business launches across the economy has actually been on a downward slide for years.

All of this sounds quite worrisome. But here’s the odd thing: Times are actually good. While fewer people are starting new ventures, the incentives to do so have rarely been bigger. Corporate profits are unusually large as a slice of the overall economy and existing firms are doing just fine.

The intriguing question is why, despite this seemingly wonderful climate, fewer and fewer upstarts appear interested in challenging the big trees of the current business environment. “This doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense,” Ms. Emsbo-Mattingly says.

She points to several possible reasons, most notably the increasingly powerful role of central banks and their low-rate policies. Companies have several ways to enhance their bottom lines, but instead of investing in new production or launching innovative products, they now seem focused on using today’s remarkably low rates as their chief profit-boosting tool.

For many of today’s managers, the winning formula is simple: Borrow money, leverage up the balance sheet, watch the bottom line grow. It’s a plan that makes perfect sense given the puny cost of servicing the soaring amount of corporate debt. But it’s not a strategy that leads to strong economic growth or a fertile climate for new business launches.

Many of those same themes are echoed by Mr. Grantham, the famous skeptic who warned of both the dot-com bubble and the U.S. housing bubble long before either crashed.

In his quarterly letter to investors, he notes that he and other value investors have always relied on the concept of mean reversion. This is the notion that history inevitably wins and that this time is never different, no matter how novel an era may appear at first glance. Economic fundamentals that get out of line with long-term averages inevitably eventually swing back into line.

Well, until now, anyway. Today’s prevailing mystery is the unusually high level of corporate earnings. Profit margins used to be the most dependably mean-reverting of all financial statistics. If profits fell, companies would exit the market and profits would rise back to a normal level. Conversely, if profits surged to unusual levels, existing companies would expand while new entrants would flood into the market, driving earnings back down.

But that doesn’t seem to be happening any more. Over the past two decades, corporate profits have found a new level – one much higher, as a slice of the overall economy, than used to be typical.

Reflecting this, stock valuations have gone up as well. Despite the dot-com crash and the financial crisis, price-to-earnings ratios seem stuck at far higher levels than used to be the case.

From the point of view of a classic value investor, today’s elevated valuations set the stage for an inevitable crash. If mean-reversion were to occur suddenly – if corporate profits were to crash back to historical norms and PE ratios were to plunge to more traditional levels – the loss of wealth would be devastating.

But there are few signs of that happening. The biggest and most obvious reason why stock investors aren’t panicking is low interest rates. Not only do low rates support higher profit margins, they also reduce the attractiveness of bonds and other investments. As fund managers like to say, there is no alternative to stocks.

However, Mr. Grantham points out that low rates can’t explain everything. In fact, they raise an even deeper question. Why aren’t companies competing away the benefits of those low rates by expanding and fighting for market share?

One possibility is that many companies – think banks, consumer-product giants, telecom providers – have no great interest in risky, aggressive expansions. They possess an unusual degree of monopoly power and already dominate their sectors. Thanks to brand power and regulatory barriers, they don’t have to worry about being displaced by new entrants. So they simply focus on driving profit margins as high as possible.

Mr. Grantham sums up his view this way: “Stock prices are held up by abnormal profit margins, which in turn are produced mainly by lower real rates, the benefits of which are not competed away because of increased monopoly power.”

All of this is stable – until real rates begin to rise, upsetting the delicate balance that holds everything together. But there’s no sign of that happening soon. In fact, given slow productivity growth, aging populations and other factors, Mr. Grantham believes it may be years before rates begin to rise in any serious fashion.

His conclusion is oddly consoling, if a bit surprising for a value investor: Maybe things really are different this time. He’s not ruling out a garden-variety correction that might knock the market down by 15 to 20 per cent, but he’s not worrying about a bigger catastrophe.

“If you are expecting a quick or explosive market decline in the S&P 500 that will return us to pre-1997 ratios … then you should at least be prepared to be frustrated for some considerable further time,” he says.

