Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

This U.S. stock owns a quarter of Canada's drugstores and could be a buy for the long haul Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

McKesson Corp. is bullish on Canada. With its purchase of roughly 450 Rexall pharmacies, a deal that closed in December, the San Francisco-based company now owns about a quarter of this country’s drugstores. Its wholesale drug business here traces its roots back to 1905 and the National Drug and Chemical Co. of Canada, later renamed Medis and bought by McKesson in 1991. In 2015, subsidiary McKesson Canada posted nearly $11-billion (U.S.) in sales here, making it, by The Globe and Mail’s estimation, Canada’s sixth-biggest private company.

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular