McKesson Corp. is bullish on Canada. With its purchase of roughly 450 Rexall pharmacies, a deal that closed in December, the San Francisco-based company now owns about a quarter of this country’s drugstores. Its wholesale drug business here traces its roots back to 1905 and the National Drug and Chemical Co. of Canada, later renamed Medis and bought by McKesson in 1991. In 2015, subsidiary McKesson Canada posted nearly $11-billion (U.S.) in sales here, making it, by The Globe and Mail’s estimation, Canada’s sixth-biggest private company.
- McKesson Corp$139.82+0.98(+0.71%)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc$80.80+0.33(+0.41%)
- Rite Aid Corp$5.29+0.02(+0.38%)
- Updated February 6 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.