Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Measures to cool Canadian housing market good for banks: Fitch Ratings Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian banks have navigated through weak economic growth, low interest rates and a depressed energy sector with their profits intact, but one big threat remains: the domestic housing market.

Most observers believe the market is overheated, especially in Toronto and Vancouver, at a time when policy makers are introducing measures to cool things down.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pipeline denial murky for industry (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories