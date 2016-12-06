Canadian banks have navigated through weak economic growth, low interest rates and a depressed energy sector with their profits intact, but one big threat remains: the domestic housing market.
Most observers believe the market is overheated, especially in Toronto and Vancouver, at a time when policy makers are introducing measures to cool things down.
- Bank of Montreal$69.33+1.85(+2.74%)
