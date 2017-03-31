A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Oil prices are headed for their strongest week in 2017, but they are also set to become the worst performing major asset for the first quarter.

This is a frustrating environment for investors, offering few hints on the future direction of the commodity price, but fitting. The short term crude price outlook is mixed, at best, but, as I noted yesterday, the mid-term forecast, with a possible shortage of supply in the next few years, remains constructive.

Report Typo/Error