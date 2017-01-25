Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Metals mania raises hopes – and concerns Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Metals mania is back.

Since the start of January, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s mining sector has surged to double-digit gains, led by the likes of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., HudBay Minerals Inc., First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Teck Resources Ltd., each of which has rocketed ahead by 27 per cent or more in less than four weeks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump's first 100 days: The analysts' view (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories