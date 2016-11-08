We know that Molson Coors Brewing Co. is going to sell a lot more beer, thanks to its newly closed deal to assume control of the MillerCoors joint venture, where it’s been a minority investor for a nearly a decade. And that, in turn, will translate into a lot more profit.

Investors are so enthused about the potential for the combined company they’ve driven shares to a significant premium to the market as a whole. And the analysts who follow the company are overwhelmingly positive, suggesting there are more gains to come.

