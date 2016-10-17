Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Teck Resources Ltd.’s (TCK.B-T, TCK-N) strong fundamental position and exposure to coking coal and zinc is likely to drive “continued” outperformance over the next 12 months, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Fraser Phillips.

After increasing his coking coal and zinc price forecasts due to reduced supply, Mr. Phillips upgraded his rating for Teck to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

